The Cleric is by far the sexiest—I mean best-sexiest (I said what I said) class in Baldur’s Gate 3. Clerics are able to both tank and dish out damage, and—hottest of all—HEAL PEOPLE. They’re a sought-after class in any party, and you can bet the party is gonna be DOWN BAD for you. But what if you want to be the very BEST of the best? What sort of Cleric should you be? How can you increase your sex appeal level from perfect 10 to a certified 20? This guide will tell you everything you need to know.

So what’s the best Cleric subclass?

The short answer is: it depends.

BOOOOOOOOOO!!!

I know, I know. No one likes a complicated answer. Simpler is sexier. But it really does depend on what KIND of Cleric you want to be—i.e., do you mainly want to be a support role or do you want to do damage? Or … idk, screw around with trees? That’s also an option here.

Best healing/support class: Life Cleric

This one should be pretty obvious. If you want to be really good at saving the LIFE of a party member, you should go to LIFE school. Get your Bachelor’s degree in Life. While it would seem that everyone majors in life by virtue of being alive, this is not true. The Life Cleric is most concerned with healing and buffing party members, preventing them from, you know, dying.

With the Life Cleric’s class feature Disciple of Life, you will be able to perform healing magic with extra potency. This feature allows you to add two hit points plus the spell’s level to the total healing amount of any spell. For example, if you use a level 1 healing spell, your target gets an additional three hit points (one point for the spell’s level plus two from the feature). Similarly, a level 2 spell gives four points (two for the spell level, plus two). THAT’S A LOT OF LIFE. Combine this ability with spells like Healing Hands and your party members will be BEGGING you to rub your sweaty healing mitts all over their injured bodies.

Best balance: Light Cleric

The Light Cleric is a shining pinnacle of hope to any beleaguered adventurer. Arguably the most popular Cleric subclass, Light Clerics offer a well-rounded mix of both offense and healing. In the early stages of the game, you won’t quite match the damage output of Warlocks or Sorcerers, but as the game goes on, you will grow into a holy warrior of terrible might! You will also do RIDICULOUS damage against undead enemies. And you will STILL be able to heal your party! Can a Warlock do that? NOPE. Not as good as you can, anyway.

Best cheese build: Trickster Cleric

Say you want to avoid combat all together and just cheese past enemies, then the Trickster Cleric is for you! By working in tandem with your resident Trickster Cleric Shadowheart, you two practically waltz past enemies unseen and unnoticed. By getting clever with spells like Blessing of the Trickster and Pass Without a Trace, you and your ENTIRE PARTY can stealth your way past half of the enemies in the game. Why would you want to do that? So you can devote yourself entirely to ROMANCE without being all sweaty from combat.

