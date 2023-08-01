Every ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ Romance Option, Ranked

With hundreds of hours of gameplay, thousands of lines of dialogue, and a snazzy set of faces to boot, Baldur’s Gate 3 is quickly shaping up to be a game-changer in the world of fantasy RPGs. Larian Studios has done what very few studios have actually managed to do: create a video game with player enjoyment as the priority, not how much money they can milk out of it.

Of course that includes the writing of the romances! Each romance in BG3 goes beyond a simple sex “conquest” (as many games tend to conclude with), and instead has the potential to blossom into an entirely unique relationship based on player actions. You can go on dates, be poly, get married, and even get down with your furry self:

Of course, while everyone’s entitled to their personal taste, some romances are simply more gripping than others. This list is subject to change as the full game is released (after all, we have to include the new characters, such as Karlach, Minsc, and Halsin above!), but for now, these are all the romances currently available in BG3, ranked “worst” to “best.”

6. Minthara

Minthara’s design is incredibly cool, and if you’re into scary women who love to throw you around, then you’ve hit the jackpot. As a Drow, coming straight from the dregs of Drow society, Minthara is truly not looking for a “relationship” in the way that we might define such a thing. She wants a concubine to conquest the coast with.

That in and of itself puts her a little lower, but what truly cements her on the bottom of this list is her exclusivity. Minthara is only a companion (and consequently a romance) if you kill all the Tieflings and Druids in Silvanus Grove, thereby allying yourself with the goblins. In other words: you gotta really commit to the evil bit to get some evil lovin’. Not worth it IMO, but I’m hardly one to judge!

5. Lae’zel

(Larian Studios)

Fantasy RPGs always have at least one character whose stubbornness keeps you from really getting to know them right off the bat, and that’s Lae’zel in BG3. Her design is impeccably cool, and as a Githyanki, she adds a lot of interesting worldly context to the things going on around you in the story.

The real bummer of it all is, you struggle to get to know her in the first act if you’re not willing to be a complete totalitarian douche to everyone you meet. Allegedly, this has the potential to change down the line in the game, but unless you like women who will break you in half during sex, it might be hard maintaining the patience to get to know her in the first act.

4. Wyll

(Larian Studios)

Sweet Wyll received such a polarizing reaction during Early Access that Larian rewrote him from the ground up! That’s pretty severe, although I understand why they did so, as his writing was a bit weak initially.

Wyll’s character is built off contradictions: he’s a noble with a heroic reputation, but what most people don’t know is he made a deal with a devil in order to receive his powers. Now, he’s unfortunately entangled with that devilish seductress … which makes romancing him a little awkward.

However, the good thing about Wyll is that he’s laden with potential and intrigue, so I’m curious to see how he’s been expanded upon! Plus, he’s a hottie. The one-eye thing really does it for me.

3. Gale

(Larian Studios)

During one of the first Early Access community polls, it was revealed that Gale was—by far—the most romanced companion. Many wondered why this milquetoast, grad student-y geek was leading the charts, but I know exactly why: he’s ridiculously hard to romance, so everyone was just trying to figure out HOW to do so!

The thing about Gale is that he’s a shifty, slimy, suspicious piece of work, but he’s charming, and he’s handsome enough to pique your interest. Romancing him takes work and patience, and once you do, he rewards you with even more intrigue. Manipulative as hell? Absolutely. But anyone who went to college and dated “Marx bros” has already been there and done that. There’s more to Gale than meets the eye, and I, for one, am very excited to get inside that nerdy backstory.

2. Astarion

(Larian Studios)

I might get pilloried by the community (and Alyssa) for not putting their favorite skrunkly at the top of this list, but I guarantee you, it was neck-and-neck here. Pun intended.

They try to be coy about his Big Reveal, but it’s obvious as soon as you look at his official art: Astarion is a vampire, a dandy vampire, and one who probably would have gotten along quite well with Laszlo and Nadja of What We Do in the Shadows. Astarion is cunty to the umpteenth degree, and he similarly approves of when you do cunty things for no reason other than to be a nasty piece of work. He’s an utterly delightful character to have in your party and I never venture out without him!

Similarly, his romance tickles a lot of players’ fancies, because great oogily boogily, it’s steamy. Not only that: if he even slightly likes you, this elf is down horrendous. He’ll get jealous if you spend time with others and will make a point of showering you with praise and adoration. And therein lies the reason he loses to #1 by a hair: there’s something fishy about all this! He wants to get in your good graces, but why? And at what point does it become genuine? I’ve played too much Dragon Age to fall for this mess again. But hey, I hope all you vampire suckers have a great time!

1. Shadowheart

(Larian Studios)

Yes, yes, I’m a little biased here because she’s always been my #1, but can you blame me? Shadowheart seems like she leans into various fantasy tropes—the mysterious goth chick with a bad attitude who’s secretly a softy—but what I love most is that there’s so much more to her. It’s obvious from the jump that she fronts as this tough chick, yet she drops that façade constantly, revealing someone who’s actually very nervous about her current predicament.

As a cleric of Shar, Shadowheart was sent to the Nautiloid on a secret mission which required her to erase her memories. Therefore, she doesn’t really know anything about herself, and is cagey about opening up as a result. Getting to know her is therefore incredibly rewarding, as you have to put in the effort to convince her that she’s safe around you, and she has nothing to worry about.

Will this probably bite me in the ass down the line? I guarantee it will, yes. But I’ve always been a sucker for pretty, moody women and in any case, I like that her romance doesn’t jump straight into sex, unlike the rest of them.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Larian Studios)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]