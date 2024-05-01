‘Funko Fusion’ Is an Unholy Union of IP (That Looks Kind of Fun?)

Imagine if all of your favorite movie, TV, and video game characters could get together in one place that isn’t a dusty shelf on your bedroom wall. That’s the hook for Funko Fusion, a new game from the company that makes those little round-eyed dolls based on every piece of recognizable IP imaginable.

Recommended Videos

Clearly, I am not a fan of Funko or its Pops, the name given to the cutesy dolls with disproportionately sized heads. But even I can see the appeal of Funko Fusion, a capitalist nesting doll of intellectual property so absurdly convoluted yet filled with irresistible imagery from movies and shows I recognize—The Thing, Jurassic Park, John Wick, Battlestar Galactica. Even Rachel Weisz’s character from The Mummy is represented in the trailer for this game, comically thin eyebrows and all.

Developed by 10:10 Games, Funko Fusion is described as “a story-driven handcrafted third-person action game” with single- and multiplayer modes. In addition to dropping the reveal trailer (above), Funko has set a September 13 release date for Funko Fusion, which will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

Unsurprisingly, Funko is planning to release a whole series of Pops based on Funko Fusion characters, turning this capitalist nesting doll into an ouroboros of plastic. Good grief.

(featured image: 10:10 Games)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more