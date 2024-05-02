Mitsuri from Demon Slayer
Category:
Gaming

‘Demon Slayer: Hinokami Chronicles’ Is Rumored to Have a Sequel

Rumors about a second 'Demon Slayer: Hinokami Chronicles' game abound!
Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: May 2, 2024 06:10 pm

Demon Slayer: Hinokami Chronicles was loved by the anime community when it launched. It even had a friendly competitive scene at the height of its popularity, so it’s no surprise that people are hoping for a sequel to the game.

Recommended Videos

Recent leaks have led to rumors about a second Demon Slayer: Hinokami Chronicles game. There have been similar rumors since 2023, but a well-known and reputable leaker has confirmed that the sequel to Demon Slayer: Hinokami Chronicles is currently in the works. Still, it’s best to wait until SEGA announces whether or not there is a second game, so don’t get your hopes up too soon.

In the meantime, there are other Demon Slayer games to check out. For those who haven’t played Demon Slayer: Hinokami Chronicles, the game is currently on sale on Steam until May 7, 2024.

Let’s speculate about Demon Slayer: Hinokami Chronicles 2!

The first game followed the story of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. It’s possible that the rumored coming game might be based on the Entertainment District Arc or even the Swordsmith Village Arc. If we get both of these arcs in one game, then we might be able to play with the other Upper Moon Demons and Hashiras that play crucial roles in the recent seasons of Demon Slayer.

It would be nice to recreate Uzui Tengen’s battle with Daki and Gyutaro, the Upper Moon Six demons. Of course, it’s not all about reliving epic moments in the anime. Most of us just want new characters to play and tinker with since the first game’s roster is extremely limited.

(featured image: Crunchyroll)

Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.