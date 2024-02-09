10 Best ‘Attack on Titan’ Tattoo Ideas

Attack on Titan aired its final season and episode after ten years since its release, and many fans are still grappling with the pain that comes with its ending. This anime raised a generation, and it’s not surprising that many would want tattoos to remember it by.

But there are so many amazing pieces to choose from and so many tattoo placements to consider. Choosing a tattoo from this series shouldn’t be difficult, since there are lots of symbols to remember it by. If symbols aren’t enough, what’s stopping you from pulling off an arm sleeve of your favorite characters? Or an intricate back piece of one of the Titans in the series?

Here’s a bunch of ideas to start with so that you’ll get a grasp of what you’re really looking for. Just don’t rip these designs off, and ask your local artist for their own take on your idea.

10. Eren’s basement key

This is a lowkey symbol from Attack on Titan, and it’s a reminder of a turning point in season 3. The information in Eren’s basement was worth the deaths of many Survey Corps scouts. The secret held the truth about humanity beyond the walls, and the irony of it all is that the truth has been hanging around Eren’s neck this whole time.

If you want a subtle and minimalist tattoo paying homage to Attack on Titan, then this key might be a good starting point.

9. ODM Swords

Everybody who has ever wanted a tattoo once thought about getting a sword, but couldn’t choose what kind of sword to get on their skin. Luckily for AoT fans, the ODM Swords look pretty cool, especially when crossed against each other. If that’s not all you’re looking for, flowers are always great details for swords.

Additionally, these swords look great regardless of whether or not they’re colored. They’re not too detailed, and it’s perfect for minimalist tattoo lovers.

8. Attack on Titan season 4 minimalist tattoos

You’re reading this list because you want memories of the traumatic season 4 etched on your skin forever. You’re still stuck on that one perilous moment with Connie and Jean, or maybe you couldn’t get over Eren’s gesture that proves he loves Mikasa beyond the grave.

You can get a tattoo of Eren’s bird flying away with Mikasa’s scarf, or even their tragic final moments with each other. Season 4 is all about pain, and you might as well etch it on your skin forever.

7. Tarot portrait of Eren, Mikasa, or Armin

For the tarot lovers out there, a lot of Attack on Titan characters can correspond with a major arcana. Eren, in this case, is The Devil. But if you have any other favorite characters, it’s easy to associate Mikasa with the Temperance card for being Eren’s protector. The Chariot can be connected to either Eren or Erwin since they’re both visionaries who know nothing but to move forward into the future regardless of its costs.

But that’s all up to you tarot lovers to decide upon, since there are lots of Attack on Titan characters that you can link to the major arcana.

6. Attack on Titan arm sleeve

If you’re indecisive but have been itching to get an Attack on Titan arm sleeve, this is your sign to do it. Maybe you want Eren, Armin, and Mikasa on your arm in black and gray. If not that trio, Erwin, Levi, and Hange are also good inclusions on the sleeve. Another great idea artists have is to incorporate all nine Founding Titans in one design, which absolutely makes a cool statement piece inked on your arm.

Black and gray is classic, but a colored sleeve is just as good, if not greater, depending on the design you’re going for.

5. Levi Ackerman panel

Levi is a beloved character in this series, and many had panels of his eyes alone tattooed on their arms, among other places. There are larger tattoos of him that are located on people’s upper arms or thighs, and some of them tend to be bloody and colored.

Despite all the torture this man has gone through, Levi aged like fine wine and is arguably one of the most admirable characters in the series. Even a minimalist tattoo panel of Levi isn’t going to be regrettable in the long run.

4. Mikasa Ackerman statement piece

The Ackermans are beautiful, and Mikasa has been floating around as a tattoo idea for ages. There are even tattoos inspired by her last scene in Attack on Titan season 4. Needless to say, Mikasa alone would look great on her own as a statement piece.

Mikasa looks great in battle while fully geared, and she would most likely look amazing if she’s tattooed fighting another Titan. There are also some panels of her that are worth visiting that highlight her strength, since Mikasa is canonically one of the strongest characters in the series.

3. A backpiece of the founding Titan

An arm isn’t enough, so you’ve decided to use your whole back as a dedication wall to Isayama Hajime’s magnum opus. The Founding Titan isn’t the only one worthy of a whole backpiece dedication, since there are other titans and scenes to pick from in the anime. But if you’re looking for a complicated, yet clean-looking black-and-gray piece, this Founding Titan Eren tattoo is a good inspiration.

Aside from the Titans, there are other symbols from Attack on Titan that would look amazing on your back as a large piece, such as the all-too-familiar Wings of Freedom emblem.

2. Eren as The Fallen Angel by Cabanel

After Attack on Titan’s last chapter came out, likening Eren to a fallen angel became popular. Some artists have drawn him with inspiration from Cabanel’s painting of Lucifer, who cried in self-pity and resentment for being cast out of heaven. Eren did cry out of self-pity, but also out of regret for what he thought he had to do.

There are other classical paintings that you can take inspiration from for your Attack on Titan tattoo, and it can be as simple as one 4×2 panel that could easily fit your forearm.

1. Wings of Freedom

You’ve seen this coming, but the Wings of Freedom is a recognizable symbol to any Attack on Titan fan. These wings are also easily modified by many artists, or incorporated in other tattoos related to the anime. Nevertheless, the Wings of Freedom is a great choice for anybody fond of Attack on Titan, whether you want a back piece as large as this, or a smaller piece that could easily be sneaked onto your elbow.

