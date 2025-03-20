Bernie Sanders demands Trump to ‘turn off FOX’ after impeachment meltdown

Senator Bernie Sanders condemned President Donald Trump’s remarks against a federal judge on X. Trump called for the impeachment of Judge James Boasberg, who temporarily blocked Trump’s order to deport hundreds of Venezuelan migrants.

Trump wrote on Truth Social, “I’m just doing what the VOTERS wanted me to do. This judge, like many of the Crooked Judges’ I am forced to appear before, should be IMPEACHED!!!” The president went on to call those he wanted deported “vicious, violent, and demented criminals,” and “deranged murderers.” This social media rant from Trump isn’t the first against Boasberg.

On Tuesday, he also railed against Judge Boasberg’s decision in an interview with Fox News’s Laura Ingraham. “He’s radical left. He’s Obama-appointed,” Trump said of the judge. The president framed Boasman’s decision as a refusal to deport criminals. “That’s a presidential job. That’s not for a local judge to be making that determination,” Trump added to undermine the judge’s decision. While Trump’s supporters unsurprisingly agreed with him, Senator Sanders took to X to shame Trump’s comments.

A march to authoritarianism

“Trump is moving us to authoritarianism. He sues media he doesn’t like and calls CNN “illegal.” He usurps the constitutional powers of Congress. Now he’s calling for the impeachment of judges whose decisions he dislikes.” Sanders fired back against Trump. The Vermont Senator concluded his post by calling on Trump to “turn off FOX & read the Constitution.”

In a separate interview with CNN, Sanders elaborated on his post. “You know, the guys who wrote the Constitution back in the 1790s were nobody’s fools. What they wanted to do was have a separation of powers between the executive, the legislative, and the judiciary so that no one person could assume enormous power,” Sanders told Kaitlan Collins.

“If someone is a corrupt judge, that person can and should be impeached, but not because you voice an opinion,” Sanders stated. He described his disagreement with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and their ruling on Citizens United. Nevertheless, he didn’t believe the judges who made those decisions deserved to be impeached. This is because he believes that Americans live under the rule of law. Sanders believes that judges are capable of making impartial decisions, even if he doesn’t always agree with them. Let’s be honest, that’s a much more rational stance than Donald Trump’s outraged cry for impeachment.

Trump believes that judges who oppose him should be stripped of their positions. He undercuts judges who are critical of his policies, preaching about his presidential power. Given Trump’s mindset, Sanders cautioned that “it should frighten every American” that a president can so easily try to disregard the Constitution in favor of consolidating power for himself.

