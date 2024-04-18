Behold the Voice Cast That Will Bring ‘Hades 2’ to Life

The sequel to 2020’s critically acclaimed game Hades, Supergiant Games’ latest offering Hades 2, will be available to play soon.

A technical test along with instructions on how to join was posted by the video game developers on X, prompting enthusiastic fans to get a peek at the game before early access is out. Getting the voice casting right for games is an integral part of the production process, as it enriches the user experience. The voice cast for Hades 2 has been announced, with the following actors set to star:

Judy Alice Lee as Melinoe

Judy Alice Lee is a multitalented entertainment personality, having delved into both acting and music, apart from working as a recording engineer. She will be voicing the protagonist, Melinoe, who is Zagreus’s sister (he was the protagonist in Hades). Melinoe is the daughter of Persephone and Hades, and is associated with having a short temper. Her strengths include magic and witchcraft, with Hecate being her mentor.

Amelia Tyler as Hecate

Amelia Tyler is known for her work on Arkham Horror:Mother’s Embrace as Wilhelmina Tillinghast, and she will voice Hecate in Hades 2. Hecate is the goddess of witchcraft and necromancy, and her role would be to guide Melinoe in her battle against Chronos.

Sterling Sulieman as Moros

Hailing from Hawaii, Sterling Sulieman made his name for his voice acting roles as Nirik and Arroro in Horizon:Forbidden West. Moros is an NPC that the players will encounter during their runs.

Logan Cunningham as Hades

Logan Cunningham is set to reprise the role of Hades after a well-received performance in the first game, which led to his win for the Performer in a Supporting Role BAFTA award in 2021. Hades is the king of the underworld, and fans of the franchise will be looking forward to Cunningham’s portrayal.

Erin Yvette as Dora

Erin Yvette previously played Arlecchino in Genshin Impact and will feature in Hades 2 as Dora, a character with an undisclosed role.

Becca Q. Co. as Nemesis

The role of Nemesis in the game has been kept under wraps as of now, and it will be played by Becca Q. Co., a jack of all trades who has credentials as a writer, director, and actor.

Colin Ryan as Apollo

Known for the role of Alphinaud in the popular video game Final Fantasy XIV, Colin Ryan will be lending his voice to the God of Light, Apollo. He will feature as one of the Olympian gods to offer boons to Melinoe.

Hades 2 will be a PC-exclusive title, expected to launch in early access on Steam and Epic Games Store. However, it is also expected to come out on console like its predecessor.

(featured image: Supergiant Games)

