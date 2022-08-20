Be Wary of the Level 5 Goose, For He Is Violent and Has Claimed Platform 2 As His Own

A new viral tweet is making the rounds and reminding us of 2019’s favorite indie hit Untitled Goose Game. Twitter user Steve Stewart-Williams shared a sign posted in the London Underground, which warns commuters of a violent goose on platform 2. Naturally we have lots of questions about this Level 5 goose warning. What are levels 1-4? What is this goose’s deal? And why has the station not called animal control and instead ceded an entire platform to this cranky goose?

Peace was never an option pic.twitter.com/eksVLl3zMD — Steve Stewart-Williams (@SteveStuWill) August 18, 2022

For those of you who weren’t extremely online in 2019, Untitled Goose Game was a surprisingly addictive game for PC, Mac, and Nintendo Switch, where the player is a goose whose mission is to torment and disrupt the residents of a village. It’s a simple game that launched a thousand memes and an intense goose-loving fandom. Soon fans were 3D printing their own geese, and the game’s developer House House launched a two-player mode for the double geese destruction. The bottom line: geese are bastards, and the world cannot get enough of their dickish shenanigans.

Here’s the thing: I’m kind of Team Goose on this one. After all, humanity has encroached on geese’s natural habitats, polluted their homes, and refused to stop chucking stale bread at their heads. If I were a goose, I’d be pissed off too. Maybe angry enough to claim my own subway platform. After all we’ve done to nature and the geese, maybe they can have this win. All the platforms are belong to goose.

Many folks took to Twitter to offer their own thoughts on dangerous geese and geese warning levels:

First they lost the colonies and now they’re losing their tube platforms to geese… pic.twitter.com/q8DCwndHob — Evil E&P Empire (@EvilEnPEmpire) August 19, 2022

i just don’t think americans are sufficiently intimidated by geese — Katie Martin (@katiedimartin) August 19, 2022

“What about platform 2?”

“PLATFORM 2 BELONGS TO THE GOOSE NOW!” https://t.co/WiJO1SWbHz — Dr. NerdLove (@DrNerdLove) August 20, 2022

I would like to know all the possible levels of goose warnings and what they entail. https://t.co/1DWuYMbKIo — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) August 19, 2022

Level 1: Goose is irritable, be on guard.

Level 2: Goose has started to pen a manifesto.

Level 3: Goose has declared himself a sovereign entity.

Level 4: Goose draws a line at turnstiles, dares anyone to cross it — Sean Gallagher (@thepacketrat) August 19, 2022

(featured image: House House/Panic, Inc.)

