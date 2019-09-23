Untitled Goose Game Is the Video Game We Need Right Now

Untitled Goose Game has a deceptive sort of simplicity. The game, which originated as an office joke and finally hit Mac, PC, and the Nintendo Switch last week, has simplistic but gorgeous animations and a straightforward plot. You are the goose in this untitled goose game, which means your job is to wander the village and torment its residents. You torment for plain fun (you’re a goose, after all, and everyone knows geese are kind of a-holes) and because sometimes a goose wants to, say, have a picnic and those humans are hoarding all the best picnic supplies in their stupid human garden. What are supposed to do–not steal their stuff?

I don’t know about you, but all weekend, my Twitter feed was full of people working their way through the goose game.

this game is the best #untitledgoosegame pic.twitter.com/yNEuqNEpmN — big gorls dont cry (@Goods_Grammer) September 20, 2019

Just stole a kids glasses after I scared the shit out of him by honking at him. Then I gave him a pair of ugly glasses to wear and then honked him into a phone booth where he called his mum because he was scared and then I got on TV. This game is the best.#untitledgoosegame pic.twitter.com/uZMSRj409T — Andrew (@TheCurbAU) September 20, 2019

My reaction to the signs in #untitledgoosegame I’m the best worst goose. pic.twitter.com/QmgKCmdcNF — Cherisse stans it all (@CherissD) September 21, 2019

Somebody stop me before I try to trap the whole town in here. #UntitledGooseGame pic.twitter.com/yaNFIVkXBK — Josh Silverman 🔜 Camping Somewhere (@BearPunch) September 22, 2019

can we discuss how sometimes in goose game the goose just wiggles its little stupid tail — Reb Valentine (@duckvalentine) September 21, 2019

the untitled goose game is good

i am serious it does not even need a title#UntitledGooseGame pic.twitter.com/UIPISrMGRQ — darth™ (@darth) September 23, 2019

A silly little goose should not be this engaging but it really is.

Waiting for the goose game groundskeeper to wipe his brow so I can honk at him and spook him into dropping his hat so I can steal it and hide it and accomplish my objective, which is forcing him to wear his other hat pic.twitter.com/xruVgPxUQR — Ipod ₂₀₀₁ (@alexqarbuckle) September 21, 2019

Realizing I can much more easily steal his hat by uprooting a rose and forcing him to bend down and replant it pic.twitter.com/Goko0XA93H — Ipod ₂₀₀₁ (@alexqarbuckle) September 21, 2019

waiting for the gardener in untitled goose game to bend over and pick up the thermos i knocked over so i can steal his keys, throw them in the pond, then pull a carrot out of his garden to add to my picnic: pic.twitter.com/kv84V0v0B8 — dom nero (@dominicknero) September 23, 2019

You don’t even have to be particularly into birds to enjoy the goose game, although that certainly doesn’t hurt.

Playing Untitled Goose Game, with my pet goose next to me. What even is my life? 😂 #UntitledGooseGame pic.twitter.com/1MjS5oYQIo — Arica (@WindhouseFarm) September 21, 2019

That a game about a naughty goose has struck a chord with so many people is both amazing and makes perfect sense. In 2017, we all became obsessed with Stardew Valley because we all just wanted to calm the hell down. In 2019, maybe we all want something nice and cute and simple, but where we’re also able to be a little bit of a jerk. Untitled Goose Game lets you do some mischief without causing anyone any real harm.

Goose Game is great because it lets me be a mischievous asshole without permanently harming anyone https://t.co/dEMRNNEbWV — Reb Valentine (@duckvalentine) September 23, 2019

I wasn’t expecting to get so invested in the goose game but it’s just absolutely delightful. Some of the puzzles are really challenging but also there’s just this goose with a silly walk that thinks it’s hot sh*t and it’ll make you giggle. A lot. A game like that was always going to be great but it sure does feel like we all had this culturally specific goose game-shaped hole in our lives that needed to be filled. We needed a place to blow off some steam by honking at children, stealing carrots, and flapping our silly little wings.

I don’t feel bad about messing with the humans in Untitled Goose Game because I know they are all small-town Brexiters pic.twitter.com/sUCGm7T6QH — Paolo Pedercini (@molleindustria) September 21, 2019

