‘She is my scar’: I’m losing my mind over ‘Agatha All Along’s almost-kiss scene

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Agatha All Along episode 4, “If I can’t Reach You / Let My Song Teach You.”

Recommended Videos

If I had a nickel for every time a Disney-owned IP made lesbian witches canon in a 2024 franchise TV show, I’d have two nickels. Which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it happened twice, right?

Agathario truthers, rise! Last night’s episode of Agatha All Along has fans sweating over the absolutely scintillating tension between Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) and Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza), and for once, it seems like we might actually get a fleshed-out LGBTQ+ relationship in a Marvel Studios production. So while it might not be all sunshine and rainbows for our fave not-so-ex-girlfriends as they travel down the Witches’ Road, there’s no denying that us shippers were fed by the final moments of episode 4, “If I Can’t Reach You/Let My Song Teach You.”

Agatha and Rio have electric chemistry in Agatha All Along‘s season midpoint

From the get-go, it’s been heavily implied that Agatha and Rio share something of a complicated history. Now, after four episodes of wondering “will they, will they not,” Marvel seems to have finally made Agathario canon—well, kind of. In the most recent episode, the two witches share an intimate moment, confirming that Rio knows a bit more about Agatha than we may have initially thought. Namely, her insistence that the enigmatic Teen (Joe Locke) isn’t Agatha’s long-lost son.

Clearly, Agatha feels comforted by Rio’s presence, as the ever-sarcastic, occasionally cruel witch relaxes in Rio’s arms. It’s a rare moment of tenderness for Agatha, and really highlights the complexity of whatever this is. Flirting, thigh-holding, bickering like old wives…Rio is probably the only person out there who can match Agatha’s freak, and for a brief moment, it looks like the two are about to share a long, steamy kiss—until Rio decides to go and ruin the moment (“That boy isn’t yours.”).

Earlier in the episode, Rio all but confirms that she and Agatha shared a romantic relationship to the rest of the coven, explaining, “A long time ago, I loved someone. And I had to do something I did not want to do, even though it was my job. And it hurt them. She is my scar,” which is…hands-down the most visceral example of lesbian yearning I may have ever seen in a piece of Disney media. Understandably, chaos (and lots of keyboard smashes) ensued online.

#AgathaAllAlong



rio touched agatha’s upper thigh, admitted that she loves her, and then agatha almost kissed her??? IN THE MCU???? LIKE THIS IS REAL AND CANON? pic.twitter.com/JHFzyyCTCT — ♱ ꜝֶָ֢ annie all along! (@rosiesthehat) October 3, 2024

#agathaallalong spoilers

.

.

.

.

.

"a long time ago, i loved someone. and i had to do something i did not wanna do. even though it was my job. and it hurt them. she is my scar. AGATHARIO NATION ARE ALIVEpic.twitter.com/DzXpXdVXt7 — yumi (@choidaehoons) October 3, 2024

I have a feeling this isn’t going to be the last we’ll see of #Agathario on Agatha All Along, as clearly, there are a lot of layers going on here. The mystery has only begun—after all, we’ve yet to learn how Rio and Agatha met, what kind of betrayal drove them apart, and perhaps most importantly, if “Rio” is more than the quick-witted Green Witch she’s making herself out to be. Regardless, I think we can all agree that spooky season is off to a great start thanks to Hahn and Plaza’s supernatural chemistry.

New episodes of Agatha All Along roll out every Wednesday at 6PM PT/9PM ET, only on Disney+.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy