Untitled Goose Game Is About To Get Even More Chaotic With Two Player Mode

What’s more dangerous than one goose with a knife and lust for chaos? Their best friend who is also a goose.

Today during Nintendo’s Indie World showcase, developer House House announced that the future of Untitled Goose Game is being able to do chaotic things with your best friend in a free two-player update that’ll be coming September 23rd, according to Kotaku.

As you can see from the above trailer, having a second person around as the distraction makes for even more fun ways to trick the unsuspecting members of your community as you steal, pillage, and destroy their lunches. Friendship makes everything taste sweeter. Even … virtually assigned bullying.

Oh dear! Two horrible geese! A new two-player mode for Untitled Goose Game will be available for free on September 23rd.https://t.co/mLLf8rWG4b pic.twitter.com/9CYeIO1a5N — House House (@house_house_) August 18, 2020

Re: two horrible geese —

• Local multiplayer, coming to all platforms

• Play through the whole game with a friend

• One of you plays as one goose, the other one plays as the other goose

• You can carry each other around in a box pic.twitter.com/3pFQ1cqflH — House House (@house_house_) August 18, 2020

So what you’re telling me is, is that I need a 2nd tattoo?? pic.twitter.com/0JcxjJ9rJW — KayTMo 🧵🌈 (@KayTMo_) August 18, 2020

The village is not prepared for us. — Xbox (@Xbox) August 18, 2020

The geese are leese! pic.twitter.com/iDytzoWkg8 — Luigi without arms (@Luigimissesarms) August 18, 2020

Since it was released last year, Untitled Goose Game has become one of the most popular games on the Nintendo Switch. By the end of 2019, the game managed to sell more than a million copies and became an Internet meme, which as we all know is the biggest way to judge your success online.

The entire Indie World showcase was a fantastic way to highlight and support smaller game developing houses. I for one look forward to playing Hades because it looks deliciously fun and hammy. Plus Greek mythology. Check please.

Not to mention I like the idea of “death” being built into the gameplay, allowing you to gain some advantages for losing as a prince of the dead. I will absolutely be checking it out this fall, which seems … so close considering summer felt like a drop in the bucket of time.

ANYWAY! You can check out the full showcase in the video link below to start getting excited for all the upcoming independent games for Switch. Goose-related and otherwise.

(via Kotaku, image: House House/Panic Inc)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com