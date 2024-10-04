Stanley ‘Wicked’ collab release date, where to buy, and more

Grab your brooms or your bubbles, Wicked fans: Limited-edition Stanley Quencher Tumblrs will be arriving at Target just in time for the holidays!

What Stanley cups are on sale for the Wicked collab

In a collaboration with Target for the months leading up to the film’s November 27, 2024, release date, two colors in their popular 20 oz. and 40 oz. designs will be available for purchase, alongside an exciting plethora of other items.

The Elphaba is a gorgeous deep green with a black ombre, and the Glinda is a rich bubblegum pink. Both have flecks of gold and glitter in them, and both feature a different gold motif. Elphaba’s has a flying monkey, and Glinda’s has two small butterflies. A perfect touch, and perfect for collectors and fans alike.

And, listen, I’m not a pink type of girl. I haven’t been since the nineties. However, I think Stanley and Target really knocked this out out of the park. I’d even go so far as to say it may be the thing to finally get me to buy a little pink. They have always had an amazing variety of colors (mine is a stunning marigold) and this time is no different.

The 40oz version of both tumblers are available to buy at this link for $55, while the 20oz Stanley is available here for $35.

Where & when you can buy the Stanley x Wicked collab

The Stanley x Wicked collaboration is available at Target starting on Oct. 13. You can get them in store and online.

Target is no stranger to Stanley collaborations, either. In December of last year, they released a limited-edition Valentine’s collection that went viral for all the wrong reasons (hint: it was fights). There have also been collaborations with in-store Starbucks cafes that still sell online for hundreds of dollars. An absolutely wild prospect, in my opinion. While the Stanley craze seems to have died down somewhat, the brand still retains its popularity, and I periodically see them sold out in various Targets across the city. However, if, unlike the Valentine’s collection, the Wicked collection will be restocked we aren’t sure.

