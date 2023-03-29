Baby Yoda Watch: Sometimes You Really Are Just Along for the Ride

This week’s episode of The Mandalorian, titled “The Pirate,” really brought home just how much Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his clan needed somewhere to go. Well, that, and why you should not leave loose ends floating around; something might just happen to your wonderful Nevarro because of it. But it also gave us a better idea of who Din is willing to put his life on the line for.

But in Grogu’s typical fashion, he was sort of just hanging out with everyone in the Children of the Watch this week. So our Baby Yoda Watch is going to be more about how Grogu was just along for the ride and having fun doing whatever Din said they needed to do—even if Paz Vizsla insulted him for no reason in front of everyone.

And even if there wasn’t a lot of Grogu throughout the episode, there were still plenty of moments that remind us just how much we love our little green son and his ability to say so much with his ears and big eyes.

Dad is a public speaker

(Disney+)

Din Djarin and Grogu are not in the first half of the episode—because we’re seeing Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) watch as Nevarro is blown up by Gorian Shard and his pirates. When Captain Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) shows up to the Children of the Watch and tells them to go help Karga, Din pleads with his clan to actually go and do it.

GOOD, get off the cursed dinosaur island! But this results in Din talking to the clan in their cave and everyone hearing both sides of the argument. For the most part, everyone seems on board with the plan that would get them to a new home that isn’t in caves or fighting alligator dinosaurs. All the while, Grogu is just sitting up and looking at Din like, “Yeah, that’s my dad!”

And he was having a grand ol’ time until Paz Vizsla (Tait Fletcher) decided to make Grogu being alive his personal problem.

(Disney+)

Grogu was just hanging out, enjoying his dad speaking, and then Paz threw shade at Grogu, and like, man, come on. Din and Grogu have saved the Children of the Watch like three times over at this point, you have got to start being nice to them! Anyway, Paz agrees to the plan and all the Mandalorians jump on Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff)’s ship and head to Nevarro together.

Grogu goes “weeeeee” while fighting pirates

(Disney+)

For the most part, Din and Grogu are just flying around while attacking the pirates. Grogu’s hanging out in the N-1 Naboo Starfighter with Din, and honestly, at this point I do love that Din is like, “whatever, my Jedi son can save us if he needs to. This very dangerous fight is safe for him.” Why was Grogu in the ship?! Anyway, the two are flying around, distracting the pirates so that Bo-Katan can drop the Mandalorians off for pirate-killing practice in Nevarro.

And Grogu is just looking around and having a fun time.

(Disney+)

Look, if I was Grogu and I could, in theory, stop all of this from happening with a flick of my wrist or I could sit with Din Djarin in the cockpit of the N-1, I’d stay in the cockpit. But then again, that’s my husband so that’s not surprising.

Sometimes, you just want to hang out with dad

(Disney+)

When the fight is all said and done and the people of Nevarro are free from the pirates, Din and Grogu are standing together in the background while Greef Karga gives a speech. They know he’s going to give them a place to live, so they’re just chilling, hanging, scoping out where they want their house to be.

And then they just keep hanging out while Bo-Katan is off talking to the Armorer (Emily Swallow). It really is funny when Bo-Katan is doing her walk of Mandalorian shame and they’re just, like … hanging out by a ship without anything to really be doing.

(Disney+)

But Grogu sees Bo-Katan without her helmet on and instantly knows that some s—t went down when she was talking with the Armorer. I don’t think he knows the plan or whether or not Bo-Katan really said “f—k this s—t, I’m out” but I do like how he’s a small green king who lives for the drama.

(Disney+)

And then the Armorer tells everyone that Bo-Katan walks between both worlds of the Mandalorians and she can unite them all, and that’s what you missed on the Grogu show!

Our boy didn’t have much to do this week, but when he did show up, boy was it fun.

