Let this be a lesson on what NOT to say when making a public apology.

Asmongold, also known as ZackRawrr, is a popular YouTuber and streamer. He originally earned a fanbase for his content on World of Warcraft and other video games, but his content has since expanded to general commentary. The content creator has been under hot waters this week following troubling comments he made about the Israel-Palestine conflict, and his apology has made it ten times worse.

During a live stream on October 14, the topic shifted to the Israel-Palestine conflict. There, Asmongold shocked viewers with his strongly anti-Palestinians views and stated that he does not “give a f*ck” about them. He stated he would not “cry a f*cking river” over the genocide that is happening in the country and even claimed Palestinians come from an “inferior culture that is horrible.”

Asmongold on the genocide in Gaza



"I don't give af, they're terrible people" "They come from an inferior culture" pic.twitter.com/4kbEy0UYm2 — Hasanabi productions (meme account) (@HasanabiProd) October 14, 2024

He continued explaining his views, stating Palestinian culture “kills people for their identity and is directly antithetical to everything Western values stand for.” Because of that, he sees Palestinian culture as “inferior in all ways.”

His actions immediately earned backlash from viewers and fellow streamers. Many demanded Twitch take action against the streamer, as they believed someone with racist views should not be given a platform. Others claimed that they were disappointed but not surprised, as Asmongold has shared several controversial opinions in the past.

@Twitch @TwitchSupport I am begging you to distance yourself from this sentient bedsore. I do not want to share a platform with this — Miller Ross (@mmmmmmmmiller) October 14, 2024

Following the backlash, Asmongold took to his X account to issue a statement. He admitted he was “too much of an asshole” regarding his comments about Palestine. However, instead of issuing a genuine apology, he simply states, “My bad.”

In his statement, he still manages to fire a jab against the Palestinians, stating, “Of course no one deserves to have their life destroyed even if they do things or have views I find regressive.” He then promises his fans he’ll do better.

Looking back on it, I was way too much of an asshole about the Palestine thing



My bad



Of course no one deserves to have their life destroyed even if they do things or have views I find regressive



You guys deserve more than me saying stupid shit like that, I'll do better — Zack (@Asmongold) October 15, 2024

In a reply from a fan who pointed out that Asmongold “violated his golden rule of never apologizing,” the creator stated he doesn’t mind issuing an apology if he genuinely believes he is in the wrong.

I don't mind apologizing if it's something I think I'm actually wrong about



Given the amount of times I've gotten hate for things and never apologized should be proof enough of that — Zack (@Asmongold) October 15, 2024

However, people were less than impressed with Asmongold’s statement. Many pointed out that he didn’t actually apologize for anything; he just said he was too harsh on his statements. People believe he is not actually sorry for what happened and that the statement was made to save his image.

sick PR tweet can’t wait to see you say the same bullshit in a week — M1das (@M1das_OW2) October 15, 2024

Others resurfaced a tweet from 2023 that Asmongold had shared. In his old tweet, he commented that it was “weird as f*ck” for people with no relevant background or education to unnecessarily comment on the Israel-Palestine conflict. People called out the hypocrisy in Asmongold’s latest actions and how the tables have turned.

Following the backlash, Twitch reportedly banned Asmongold’s “Zackrawrr” Twitch account. However, his main account, “Asmongold,” is still active. The ban is not permanent and will likely be lifted after 14 days.

Asmongold has been suspended from Twitch from 14 days according to sources with knowledge of the situation — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) October 15, 2024

Asmongold does most of his streaming on his “Zackrawrr” channel, and it is there where he spouted his controversial remarks. This is likely the reason why this account was temporarily banned. As of this writing, Asmongold has not issued a follow-up statement on the situation.

