Let this be a lesson on what NOT to say when making a public apology.
Asmongold, also known as ZackRawrr, is a popular YouTuber and streamer. He originally earned a fanbase for his content on World of Warcraft and other video games, but his content has since expanded to general commentary. The content creator has been under hot waters this week following troubling comments he made about the Israel-Palestine conflict, and his apology has made it ten times worse.
Asmongold slammed for racist comments about Palestine
During a live stream on October 14, the topic shifted to the Israel-Palestine conflict. There, Asmongold shocked viewers with his strongly anti-Palestinians views and stated that he does not “give a f*ck” about them. He stated he would not “cry a f*cking river” over the genocide that is happening in the country and even claimed Palestinians come from an “inferior culture that is horrible.”
He continued explaining his views, stating Palestinian culture “kills people for their identity and is directly antithetical to everything Western values stand for.” Because of that, he sees Palestinian culture as “inferior in all ways.”
His actions immediately earned backlash from viewers and fellow streamers. Many demanded Twitch take action against the streamer, as they believed someone with racist views should not be given a platform. Others claimed that they were disappointed but not surprised, as Asmongold has shared several controversial opinions in the past.
Asmongold issues statement concerning racist comments against Palestine
Following the backlash, Asmongold took to his X account to issue a statement. He admitted he was “too much of an asshole” regarding his comments about Palestine. However, instead of issuing a genuine apology, he simply states, “My bad.”
In his statement, he still manages to fire a jab against the Palestinians, stating, “Of course no one deserves to have their life destroyed even if they do things or have views I find regressive.” He then promises his fans he’ll do better.
In a reply from a fan who pointed out that Asmongold “violated his golden rule of never apologizing,” the creator stated he doesn’t mind issuing an apology if he genuinely believes he is in the wrong.
However, people were less than impressed with Asmongold’s statement. Many pointed out that he didn’t actually apologize for anything; he just said he was too harsh on his statements. People believe he is not actually sorry for what happened and that the statement was made to save his image.
Others resurfaced a tweet from 2023 that Asmongold had shared. In his old tweet, he commented that it was “weird as f*ck” for people with no relevant background or education to unnecessarily comment on the Israel-Palestine conflict. People called out the hypocrisy in Asmongold’s latest actions and how the tables have turned.
Twitch bans Asmongold following racist anti-Palestine comments
Following the backlash, Twitch reportedly banned Asmongold’s “Zackrawrr” Twitch account. However, his main account, “Asmongold,” is still active. The ban is not permanent and will likely be lifted after 14 days.
Asmongold does most of his streaming on his “Zackrawrr” channel, and it is there where he spouted his controversial remarks. This is likely the reason why this account was temporarily banned. As of this writing, Asmongold has not issued a follow-up statement on the situation.
Published: Oct 16, 2024 02:00 am