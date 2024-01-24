Did Pocketpair’s Palworld use AI? Despite the dev’s CEO expressing his excitement over AI-generated Pokémon, there isn’t any proof that AI content-generation was used to create the company’s open-world Pokémon parody game.

Nonetheless, one streamer truly doesn’t care whether AI was used for Palworld, and it’s certainly making his fellow gamers upset.

Asmongold on Palworld and AI: ‘Nobody cares’

Streamer Asmongold, one of the many creators behind the organization One True King (also known as OTK), yesterday shared his thoughts on Palworld’s creation and whether it uses AI. In a clip that’s since gone viral across Twitter, Asmongold disagrees with another content creator over Palworld’s popularity, claiming it “doesn’t matter” and “nobody cares” if Palworld used AI content.

“If it was made with AI, I’m completely okay with that, because it was fun,” Asmongold said on stream. “Well, AI, and the sentiments from artists… artists’ opinions don’t matter. It just doesn’t matter. Because what matters is the opinion of the people that are buying the product.”

The streamer went on to criticize artists’ complaints, claiming “nobody cares” how artists feel about AI usage in Palworld. He also took a shot at directors like Martin Scorsese, who have criticized the MCU in the past.

“It’s not relevant. It’s like, whenever one of these really well respected and really respectable directors talks about how bad Marvel is,” Asmongold said. “Shut up, old man. Shut up. I liked watching the Thor movie, it was cool.”

Seriously, why is Scorsese catching a stray here? What the…? Asmongold is way out of line.

Twitter users quickly criticized Asmongold, pointing out that he represents the very kind of consumer that will make life difficult for artists — a gamer that doesn’t give a sh*t about artists’ labor rights, or how they’re treated in the gaming industry, as long as he gets his hand on a shiny new toy at the end of the day.

“Artists opinions don’t matter. What matters is the opinion of the people buying the product.” https://t.co/tpKlsw6KPB pic.twitter.com/hmjRz33AIS — Trey the Explainer (@Trey_Explainer) January 24, 2024

The reason people are scared of AI is because of idiots like Asmongold that perpetuate the "as long as its fun!" mentality. Braindead consumers that eat whatever companies put in their pig trough.



No ethics, no integrity, just pure consumerism. That's terrifying. https://t.co/bP2GwU41PE — TMFD (training arc) (@thatmfdiego) January 24, 2024

Guy sits in his filth, consuming things that wouldn't exist without artists. Shits on artists, shits on devs, shits on gamers probably shits on the floor in his bedroom and still somehow people will say he's based. Anyways don't listen to me, my opinion doesn't matter. https://t.co/ydPq5VLrzp — Eric Bourdages (@EZE3D) January 24, 2024

Multimedia artist Jake Sloan wrote a scathing critique of Asmongold, one that succinctly captures the way many creatives feel: “You’re a shitty person if you feel this way.”

“This is exactly how I imagined entitled consumers would view the AI stuff,” they tweeted. “Because to them it’s ALL about if they get their fun little art fix, no thanks for the many people behind the media they depend on, we are a means to an end.”

Nonetheless, Asmongold seems to care very little about Twitter, so it seems unlikely the content creator will change his views any time soon.

