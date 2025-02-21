‘This is urgent, Elon’: Grimes is now using X to plead with Elon Musk for the wellbeing of their son

We already know Elon Musk is an unbearable father, but he just keeps getting worse every day. Now Grimes (Claire Boucher), the mother of three of his children, has had to post on the Musk-owned social media platform X to get his attention about what sounds like something serious regarding one of their kids.

“Plz respond about our child’s medical crisis. I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation. This requires immediate attention,” she wrote in a since-deleted post. “If you don’t want to talk to me can you please designate or hire someone who can so that we can move forward on solving this. This is urgent, Elon.”

As far as we know, there has been no (public) response from Musk. In a follow-up post, also since deleted, Grimes sounded even more desperate. “I’m not giving any details but he won’t respond to texts call or emails and has skipped every meeting and our child will suffer life long impairment if he doesn’t respond asap,” she wrote. “So I need him to f***ing respond and if I have to apply public pressure then I guess that’s where we’re at.”

The posts being deleted indicates that maybe everything worked out okay with the child, but of course we have no way of knowing. Musk is, to put it mildly, seemingly unconcerned about the wellbeing of his kids. He paraded his son X (the poor kid’s full name is X Æ A-Xii, and yes, Musk is obsessed with the letter X) around at the White House recently in front of Donald Trump. Grimes didn’t approve of her son being taken there, writing on X, “He should not be in public like this.”

Grimes has spoken before about her custody battles with Musk, who she maintained an on-off relationship with for some time. In October 2024, she wrote in a long post on X, “Spent a year locked in battle in a state with terrible mothers rights having my instagram posts and modeling used as reasons I shouldn’t have my kids and fighting and detaching from the love of my life as he becomes unrecognizable to me, with a fraction of his resources (or iq/ strategy experience), all the while I didn’t see one of my babies for 5 months.”

It’s impossible not to feel bad for Musk’s kids in all this. He has 12 acknowledged kids (that we know of) and one whose paternity has not been confirmed. One of his children, Vivian, is transgender (Musk is wildly transphobic, having banned the word “cisgender” on X) and is unsurprisingly estranged from her father. The younger kids may grow up into tremendous wealth, but they’re stuck with a father who doesn’t outwardly care about them and is one of the most dangerous men in the world.

