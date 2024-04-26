‘Mindless Self Indulgence’ Controversy Explained

Electropunk band Mindless Self Indulgence is known for their versatile music, but lately, they have been in the news for something appalling, which involves James Euringer, a.k.a. Jimmy Urine.

**Content warning: This article contains references to pedophilia and sexual assault.**

On August 9,2021, Euringer was accused of grooming, sexually assaulting, and molesting a 15-year-old girl. The woman’s identity has been kept anonymous, known only as Jane Doe, and she divulged at the time that Euringer had a sexual relationship with her for two years—from January 1997 to June 1999. At the time, the woman was 15 years old, while the Mindless Self Indulgence rocker was 27 years old. The lawsuit also alleged that he manipulated the girl into believing that they were in a consensual relationship and also coerced her into performing sexual acts.

Moreover, the lawsuit stated that Euringer had obtained a fake ID for the minor, enabling her to visit concerts and purchase alcohol, and that Euringer tried to hide the relationship from the public eye, telling the girl not to act affectionate while the pair were in public. The plaintiff alleged via the lawsuit that the relationship caused “emotional distress.”

Warner Music Group Corp., Warner Communications LLC, Elektra Entertainment Group, and Joseph Galus, Mindless Self Indulgence’s manager and producer, were also named in the lawsuit. The plaintiff alleged that Elektra and Galus were aware of the relationship and were guilty of abetting sexual battery.

Eventually, the case was dismissed due to a Stipulation of Dismissal, meaning that all parties involved in the lawsuit agreed to request that the court dismiss it. It’s difficult to know why Jane Doe agreed to drop the case, but it was dismissed on March 26, 2024.

Euringer has gotten in trouble multiple times for lewd antics, including his arrest in an incident where he flashed the crowd while performing in Michigan, in 1999. The band’s lyrics have also stirred controversy with direct mention of pedophilia and the use of racial slurs.

(featured image: Nigel Crane/Redferns/Getty Images)

