Anya Taylor-Joy Looks Incredible in This ‘Furiosa’ First Look

Furiosa is coming, and we now have our first glimpse at Anya Taylor-Joy in the titular role. Sort of.

Furiosa is the highly-anticipated prequel to George Miller’s acclaimed Mad Max: Fury Road. Now, at CCXP Brazil, Warner Bros.’ booth on the convention floor includes an image of Taylor-Joy as a young Furiosa. The image seems to be a golden statue of Furiosa, looking up with her arms outstretched.

‘Furiosa’ CCXP Booth Features First Image of Anya Taylor-Joy in Prequel https://t.co/N2uQ3Op2yw — Collider (@Collider) November 29, 2023

Furiosa will reportedly explore the character’s early years, when she’s kidnapped from her home in the Green Place of Many Mothers, and her rise to an Imperator in Immortan Joe’s desert empire. We first meet Furiosa, played by Charlize Theron, in Fury Road, when she rebels against Immortan Joe.

In Fury Road, we also learn that Furiosa is a member of a matriarchal tribe called the Vuvalini. After escaping Joe and smuggling out his wives, Furiosa tries to find her way back home to her kin.

There’s a lot to love about this first image of Taylor-Joy as a younger Furiosa. Her costume is true to the Mad Max aesthetic, with armor cobbled together from mismatched components. The gold, along with the sunburst design behind her, lends the image a mythic quality befitting the franchise’s larger-than-life tone. It also suggests that the younger Furiosa will retain the same almost-superhuman aura as her older counterpart.

Furiosa, slated for a May 24, 2024 release, also stars Chris Hemsworth as Warlord Dementus. We got our first look at Hemsworth’s character in a 2022 set photo—although thanks to makeup and prosthetics, he’s barely recognizable in it.

First look at Chris Hemsworth on the set of George Miller's FURIOSA https://t.co/2TwIpJIwbD — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 4, 2022

If you’re craving more Furiosa news, stay tuned—with CCXP going on right now, more details, including a trailer, are certain to drop soon.

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]