‘Despicable Me 4’ Is Tailor-Made for Family Movie Nights, So When Will It Be on Netflix?

Now that Despicable Me 4 is lighting up the box office, our only question is when can we stream the latest adventure on Netflix?

Recommended Videos

Incredibly, it has been fourteen years since audiences got their first look at the supervillain Gru and his adorable yellow Minions. Despicable Me premiered in 2010 and has inspired three sequels, two prequels, and dozens of shorts, games, TV specials, and even an interactive ride at Universal Studios.

Despicable Me 4 made its U.S. premiere on July 3, 2024. It has grossed nearly $600 million worldwide, putting it in the number one spot for highest-grossing films for the year to date. Chris Renaud returns to direct (he helmed the first two movies) and will also be co-directed by Patrick Delage, who animated the movies Tarzan (1999) and Hercules (1997). It was written by Mike White, the versatile screenwriter behind hits like The White Lotus, School of Rock, and the children’s movie Migration.

Since the film is doing well at the box office, it’s expected to remain in theaters for at least a full 45-day run. That means Despicable Me 4 will likely make its way to digital rental and purchase sometime in mid-to-late August 2024. That means we have a bit longer to wait until the film moves to Netflix, which will likely be sometime in the spring of 2025.

What’s Despicable Me 4 about?

Despicable Me 4 will be the last in the series (but that doesn’t rule out other prequels or Minions movies!), so it ties up the original storyline while introducing fun new characters and exciting action sequences. The action picks up right where Despicable Me 3 left off in 2017, with Gru settling into family life with his wife Lucy (Kristin Wiig) and his three adopted daughters, Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier), and Agnes (Madison Polan). They have a new family member as well, the adorably grumpy Gru, Jr. (Tara Strong), Lucy and Gru’s infant son.

Gru’s old rival Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell) seeks revenge and threatens Gru’s family, so they hide out in a safe house while they stop the rise of another supervillain. Some of Gru’s Minions also become superheroes!

Who’s in the cast?

Steve Carrell returns to voice Gru; Pierre Coffin reprises his role as all of the Minions’ voices, and Sofia Vergara stars as Valentina, Maxime’s “partner in crime.” Joey King appears as Poppy Prescott their next door neighbor who aspires to become a supervillain like Gru, and SNL cast member Chloe Fineman portrays Poppy’s mother, Patsy.

Where can we stream Despicable Me 4?

As mentioned, Despicable Me 4 should arrive in rental form before the end of August. After that, the Universal Studios release will stream on their own platform, Peacock, for approximately four months before heading to Netflix in spring 2025. After ten months on Netflix, the film will bounce back home to Peacock for the foreseeable future.

In the meantime, Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2, and Despicable Me 3 are currently streaming on Peacock.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy