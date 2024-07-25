Internet Brainrot ‘Skibidi Toilet’ Is About to Become a Real Movie and TV Series

I never thought we’d all live to see the day when Skibidi Toilet would become more than just a meme. No, toilets with swirling human heads haven’t taken over the world. But it is taking over TV and movies, and we’re about to see a meme expand its universe.

An evil human head toilet going “skibidi” on repeat, waging war against humanoid CCTV cameras, is a strange yet interesting premise. Future historians will unearth the Skibidi Toilet clips and be dumbfounded at their existence. But no matter how absurd and disturbing it is, it’s a meme that’s hard to ignore. Director Michael Bay seems to agree with this sentiment since he apparently intends to take the meme to new cinematic heights.

‘Skibidi Toilet’ film is in the works from director Michael Bay



According to a report by Variety, former Paramount Pictures president Adam Goodman says that conversations are being had about producing a television series and a film based on the Skibidi shorts. Michael Bay is also working closely with Alexey Gerasimov, the creator of the iconic “Skibidi Toilet” meme. This has become more than a joke, as Bay recognizes an opportunity for this meme to have its own cinematic universe.

Skibidi Toilet doesn’t have a release date yet for either the movie or the television series. But when it does, you probably won’t be able to escape the comical wrath of human heads singing in a swirling toilet bowl.

What is “Skibidi Toilet”?

If you aren’t from Gen Alpha, chances are you were just as confused as I was about Skibidi Toilet. Most of us understand it as a meme, but why has everyone been hooked by it? Why are Gen Alphas running around like cats with zoomies going “skibidi” non-stop?

Skibidi Toilet was a meme with its own edited series created and uploaded by Alexey Gerasimov on his YouTube channel. Think of a zombie invasion, but instead of mindless corpses, you have human heads in toilets. Those are the “Skibidi Toilets,” and average humans can become infected by listening to the “Skibidi Toilet Anthem.” It’s a literal case of brain rot, and it will end humanity.

So sure, let’s turn it into a Hollywood franchise. What could go wrong?

