Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket
(Marvel Studios)
Movies

The ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Popcorn Bucket Is Total Perv Bait

Image of Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes
|
Published: May 30, 2024 01:52 pm

You sickos wanted it, so here you go: the Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket. If you thought the popcorn bucket for this movie was going to be anything other than a plastic fisting joke, congrats on having a healthy, wrinkled brain.

Ryan Reynolds revealed the Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket via a video teaser that parodies 2001: A Space Odyssey (truly groundbreaking). The video slowly unveils a shiny plastic bucket, shaped like Wolverine’s noggin, complete with a mouth-hole to shove your hand into. Popcorn suggestively falls into and around his mouth, where you’ll find the most disturbing design detail: Wolverine’s tongue.

Watching this video makes me feel like Michael Bluth in Arrested Development, when he finds the paper bag with a dead dove in it that Gob stuck in the freezer. Of course this popcorn bucket was going to be engineered by edgelords whose only directive was “it should inspire no less than five (5) oral sex jokes.” You knew this the moment the Dune 2 popcorn bucket was released. You could hear the cash register going cha-ching behind Ryan Reynolds’ eyeballs.

We don’t know which theaters will offer the Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket or if you’ll be able to purchase one online, but with the movie hitting theaters on July 26, we’ll probably hear more soon.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes (she/her) is an editor, writer, and recovering film critic with over a decade of experience. She has written for The A.V. Club, Birth.Movies.Death, and The Austin Chronicle, and is the former associate editor for ScreenCrush. Britt's work has also been published in Fangoria, TV Guide, and SXSWorld Magazine. She loves film, horror, exhaustively analyzing a theme, and casually dissociating. Her brain is a cursed tomb of pop culture knowledge.