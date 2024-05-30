The ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Popcorn Bucket Is Total Perv Bait

You sickos wanted it, so here you go: the Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket. If you thought the popcorn bucket for this movie was going to be anything other than a plastic fisting joke, congrats on having a healthy, wrinkled brain.

Ryan Reynolds revealed the Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket via a video teaser that parodies 2001: A Space Odyssey (truly groundbreaking). The video slowly unveils a shiny plastic bucket, shaped like Wolverine’s noggin, complete with a mouth-hole to shove your hand into. Popcorn suggestively falls into and around his mouth, where you’ll find the most disturbing design detail: Wolverine’s tongue.

Watching this video makes me feel like Michael Bluth in Arrested Development, when he finds the paper bag with a dead dove in it that Gob stuck in the freezer. Of course this popcorn bucket was going to be engineered by edgelords whose only directive was “it should inspire no less than five (5) oral sex jokes.” You knew this the moment the Dune 2 popcorn bucket was released. You could hear the cash register going cha-ching behind Ryan Reynolds’ eyeballs.

We don’t know which theaters will offer the Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket or if you’ll be able to purchase one online, but with the movie hitting theaters on July 26, we’ll probably hear more soon.

