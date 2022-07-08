Anthony Mackie’s Captain America Movie Lands an Amazing Director

After The Falcon and the Winter Soldier aired, we got news that we’d be getting a fourth Captain America movie with Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson as the new Captain America, but we didn’t know who was going to lead the charge behind the scenes. Now, we know who will bring us the new and improved Cap, and it’s an absolutely incredible choice to usher in Sam Wilson’s Captain America debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film is being directed by The Cloverfield Paradox and Luce director Julius Onah. According to Variety, the film will pick up after Sam Wilson has taken over as Captain America, which we saw unfold in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. What we don’t know is who else is coming to the movie from Sam’s world.

Malcolm Spellman, who was the head writer on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, is writing the screenplay with Dalan Musson (who also wrote on the series). If the movie is set to build on the events of what happened in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, though, could we expect to see Joaquín Torres’ Falcon or Bucky Barnes again? Or is this going to be a solo outing for Mackie?

What’s next for Sam Wilson

What we know about Sam’s story is that he went from a “sidekick” to Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers to the man taking on the mantle. Throughout Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we learned a lot about Sam and his journey to take on the shield, and we saw what his need to understand what the shield represents led to (especially when the shield ended up in the hands of Wyatt Russell’s John Walker). But with this movie, this is really the first time we’re getting to see Sam in his full Captain America glory, and that’s exciting for fans.

Sam taking on the shield was something that we saw in the comics, and when it came time for Steve Rogers to move on, the Marvel Cinematic Universe had a choice to make, and they (frankly) chose right by giving that title to Sam. I’m just excited to see what Spellman, Onah, and Mackie bring to us in the fourth Captain America movie.

