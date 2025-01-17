‘Another unhinged post’: Trump’s blacklist meltdown is roasted by the internet

Trump just had another meltdown. Like he did the day before. And the day before that. And the day before… I’m sensing a pattern here.

Recommended Videos

In a post on Truth Social, the president-elect bragged about hiring a thousand new federal workers for his administration before calling for a blacklist of all his political opponents. The call came from inside the house, as the names of the personae non gratae were all members of Trump’s own political party. Nikki Haley. Mike Pence. John Bolton. Mitt Romney. Basically every single Republican that hasn’t personally licked the sole of the president-elect’s shoes.

Another unhinged post from Donald Trump, saying he doesn’t want anyone in his administration who worked for or was endorsed by ‘Birdbrain’ Nikki Haley, ‘psycho’ Liz Cheney, and a few others.



So much for those who laughably claimed Trump has ‘matured’ or is a ‘changed man.’ pic.twitter.com/wnhyhoH4Fh — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 16, 2025

As this user suggests, Donald Trump is pulling from the political junk drawer in order to save his administration from internal pushback. The president-elect’s cabinet is full of political pariahs whose stagnating careers were saved by their subsequent cabinet appointments. The right-wing flotsam and jetsam Trump surrounds himself with are just happy to be along for the ride, and will likely do whatever president-elect asks of them in order to remain in power. After all, the only thing that this rogue’s gallery of vaccine conspiracy theorists, political donors, and potential sex offenders have in common is their loyalty to Trump himself.

Other X users offer chilling words of warning to Trump’s current cadre of loyalists: “you’re next.”

Proof that Trump will be the "Get Even" President. This post of his reveals enough about him that should make our skin crawl. Take for instance, what he did to his loyal VP, Mike Pence. Watch out, JD Vance, you're next. Unless, of course, he's impeached, and you become… pic.twitter.com/Z8Wg6ivXrE — BOOKS OUR PASSION (@rubydiana) January 16, 2025

Those in Trump’s orbit don’t stay in his good graces for long. According to Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Trump’s closest allies have a “shelf life,” and after they outlive their usefulness to Trump , he casts them aside. Christie believes that a Trump ally’s relationship with the president-elect “ends when Trump believes that something has gone wrong, and he needs someone to blame.” As the above user points out , Mike Pence is the perfect example. Pence was Vice President Donald Trump’s first term, and was arguably one of Trump’s most important political allies. Fast forward four years and the former VP was sheltered in the inner chambers of the Capitol Building while a crowd of violent Trump supports chanted “hang Mike Pence,” spurred on by Donald Trump himself. If Trump’s current VP J.D. Vance isn’t careful, this user warns that he could be next on Trump’s hit-list.

His capacity to hate is just as impressive in its width as it is in its depth. He is not only the best criminal in the world, he might also be the world's top hater. — ϽΓΣⱤẛ∁ (@CholericCleric) January 16, 2025

As this user suggests, Trump’s “capacity to hate” is boundless. After all, hate is the lifeblood of Trump’s political career. While campaigning for his first term in office, Trump’s outspoken loathing for his opponents forever coarsened American political debate. The president-elect doubled down on his hate-mongering while campaigning for his second term. Xenophobia became a cornerstone of his political platform, and he used increasingly hostile and violent rhetoric to refer to undocumented migrants, culminating in a scheme to forcibly deport millions.

It’s his playbook of playing to the worst of American character



Bullying and insulting to see how much he gets away with



Unless the left stands up they are finished https://t.co/yOmtBW8aWm — Rob Banker (I challenge RW crap) (@robjoe11) January 16, 2025

Like this user points out, Trump’s ill-tempered rants are all part of a calculated plan of “playing to the worst of American character.” Trump has managed to further pervert the myth of American greatness into a four letter acronym: MAGA. “Make America Great Again” was carefully designed to imply that the once-great United States has be ruined by the creep of “anti-American” groups: trans people, immigrants, “radical” leftists, it doesn’t matter who, so long as Trump is able to convince his voters that they have “enemies,” they will continue to anoint him as their savior.

Some of the people on Trump’s new blacklist thought he would be America’s savior too, and just look where they are now. Trump voters may soon find that their candidate of choice will leave them in the lurch the second he takes office. After all, he’s breaking his campaign promises already.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy