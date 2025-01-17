‘Another unhinged post’: Trump’s blacklist meltdown is roasted by the internet

Trump just had another meltdown. Like he did the day before. And the day before that. And the day before… I’m sensing a pattern here.
In a post on Truth Social, the president-elect bragged about hiring a thousand new federal workers for his administration before calling for a blacklist of all his political opponents. The call came from inside the house, as the names of the personae non gratae were all members of Trump’s own political party. Nikki Haley. Mike Pence. John Bolton. Mitt Romney. Basically every single Republican that hasn’t personally licked the sole of the president-elect’s shoes.
As this user suggests, Donald Trump is pulling from the political junk drawer in order to save his administration from internal pushback. The president-elect’s cabinet is full of political pariahs whose stagnating careers were saved by their subsequent cabinet appointments. The right-wing flotsam and jetsam Trump surrounds himself with are just happy to be along for the ride, and will likely do whatever president-elect asks of them in order to remain in power. After all, the only thing that this rogue’s gallery of vaccine conspiracy theorists, political donors, and potential sex offenders have in common is their loyalty to Trump himself.
Other X users offer chilling words of warning to Trump’s current cadre of loyalists: “you’re next.”
Those in Trump’s orbit don’t stay in his good graces for long. According to Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Trump’s closest allies have a “shelf life,” and after they outlive their usefulness to Trump , he casts them aside. Christie believes that a Trump ally’s relationship with the president-elect “ends when Trump believes that something has gone wrong, and he needs someone to blame.” As the above user points out , Mike Pence is the perfect example. Pence was Vice President Donald Trump’s first term, and was arguably one of Trump’s most important political allies. Fast forward four years and the former VP was sheltered in the inner chambers of the Capitol Building while a crowd of violent Trump supports chanted “hang Mike Pence,” spurred on by Donald Trump himself. If Trump’s current VP J.D. Vance isn’t careful, this user warns that he could be next on Trump’s hit-list.
As this user suggests, Trump’s “capacity to hate” is boundless. After all, hate is the lifeblood of Trump’s political career. While campaigning for his first term in office, Trump’s outspoken loathing for his opponents forever coarsened American political debate. The president-elect doubled down on his hate-mongering while campaigning for his second term. Xenophobia became a cornerstone of his political platform, and he used increasingly hostile and violent rhetoric to refer to undocumented migrants, culminating in a scheme to forcibly deport millions.
Like this user points out, Trump’s ill-tempered rants are all part of a calculated plan of “playing to the worst of American character.” Trump has managed to further pervert the myth of American greatness into a four letter acronym: MAGA. “Make America Great Again” was carefully designed to imply that the once-great United States has be ruined by the creep of “anti-American” groups: trans people, immigrants, “radical” leftists, it doesn’t matter who, so long as Trump is able to convince his voters that they have “enemies,” they will continue to anoint him as their savior.
Some of the people on Trump’s new blacklist thought he would be America’s savior too, and just look where they are now. Trump voters may soon find that their candidate of choice will leave them in the lurch the second he takes office. After all, he’s breaking his campaign promises already.
Published: Jan 17, 2025 10:07 am