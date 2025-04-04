Elon Musk’s alleged baby mama claims she has to sell her Tesla to make up for child support losses

Elon Musk has reportedly fathered a child with conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair. Despite St. Clair’s announcement, her relationship with Elon Musk doesn’t seem amicable.

Recommended Videos

According to claims made by St. Clair, the new mother has had to sell her Model S Tesla to make up for child support that Elon Musk slashed. The tech billionaire clarified through a tweet that he has been giving St. Clair $500,000 a year and also handed her $2,500,000. While he claimed to have given her support, Musk said he doesn’t know whether the child is his or not.

(X/@elonmusk)

During an interview with the Daily Mail, St. Clair was seen signing off on the sale of her Tesla. St. Clair told reporters, “I’m selling it because I need to make up for the 60% cut that Elon made to our son’s child support.” St. Clair has faced backlash for publically selling her Tesla, with social media users claiming her plight is a mere publicity stunt.

It’s worth noting that if Musk’s claims are genuine (and given everything we know about Musk, that may not be the case), that would leave St. Clair with $200,000 per year. Perhaps my impoverished mind couldn’t fathom a world where children are raised with $16,666 monthly (and more), but I digress. If it’s true that Musk reduced child support payments to punish St. Clair for calling him out publically, then the amount is not the issue, but the principle behind it.

St. Clair told her followers on Valentine’s Day that she and Elon Musk had a child together. The influencer claims that “invasive reporting” forced her to reveal her son’s paternity to the press.

Not his first rodeo

Musk hasn’t responded to St. Clair’s recent media frenzy. Regardless, St. Clair intends to gain sole legal custody of her five-month-old child with Musk. This instance wouldn’t be the first time Musk has gotten embroiled in custody battles either. He reportedly has thirteen children with four different women, after all.

Canadian singer Grimes also fought Musk for custody of their three children. She wrote of the messy battle on X, “I just slept and cried every minute I wasn’t explicitly fighting for my kids during that year.” This isn’t the only time Grimes expressed fear and worry over her children. She attempted to reach Musk on X earlier this year because one of their children was going through a health crisis. The singer claimed that Musk refused to return her calls and she needed to apply public pressure to get him to respond. Hopefully, the same fate won’t befall St. Clair’s kid, no matter how controversial of a figure their mother may be.

(Featured image: Andrew Harnik/Getty)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]