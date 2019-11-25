Donald Trump Meeting Conan the Military Dog Went About as You’d Expect

Remember the weird doctored photo of Donald Trump putting a medal on a good pup? Well, the reasoning behind it was all because the military pup in question was still serving and couldn’t come to the White House just yet. It’s still a mystery to us all why Trump didn’t just … wait for the real thing, but today, we were finally greeted with the dog heading to the White House lawn.

Now normally, this wouldn’t be news, nut the problem is that Donald Trump hates dogs, and if he wasn’t already a monster, that would be the final nail in the proverbial coffin. But lucky for us all, we already know that he’s the absolute worst, so his complicated relationship with dogs just makes it that much more obvious.

Today, when the pup who helped out in the raid on Isis leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi came to the White House (who is aptly named Conan), the president made sure to tell everyone that he contemplated putting a muzzle on the dog for the appearance. Why? Because he knows that dogs can sniff out the devil himself and would have attacked? Because dogs know when there’s a monster in the room with them, and he didn’t want to be revealed?

Trump on the dog that took part in the al-Baghdadi raid: “We were going to put a muzzle on the dog, & I thought that was a good idea, but then it gets even more violent…but no, the dog is incredible. Actually incredible. We spent some good time with it. So brilliant. So smart.” pic.twitter.com/4r5227ofUD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 25, 2019

I just don’t understand why the president would bother in the first place, especially when he had an easy out. The dog was stuck overseas. He could have just said that the dog was being awarded, but he’d missed the ceremony, and that was that. Instead, Trump opened himself up to being in a room with a dog. It’s like he wanted people to think a dog would like him and was proven wrong because Conan knows things.

It’s not the first time an animal tried to attack the president, and I hope it isn’t the last time that Donald Trump is called out by national heroes—because, remember, the bald eagle is a symbol of America, and a bald eagle literally tried to bite him.

Animals, while temperamental, are the best among us, meaning they can judge character like no other. For example, dogs know that I am a dog person, and that’s made clear when dogs will literally find me on the street and try to come say hi to me and let me pet them. Every time it happens, I feel like the best kind of person, because I know how serious animals are.

So the fact that most animals hate Donald Trump and either try to attack him or refuse to wear a muzzle? Really makes you think.

(image: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

