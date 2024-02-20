‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ FINALLY Returns for Part 2

Gird your loins: American Horror Story: Delicate returns for part two! The 12th season of FX’s flagship anthology series was split into two parts due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes of 2023.

The first five episodes aired last year, with episode five airing on October 18, 2023. Fans will finally get to watch the remaining four episodes later this year. Let’s discuss everything we know about Delicate!

When does part two of AHS: Delicate come out?

Part two of the series drops the final four episodes on April 3, 2024. Episodes will air weekly with the season finale airing on April 24.

Who stars in AHS: Delicate?

Most of the Part One cast is expected to return, including Emma Roberts (American Horror Story), Matt Czuchry (Gilmore Girls), Kim Kardashian, and Cara Delevingne (Carnival Row). Fellow cast members include Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Pose), Julie White (How We Roll), Annabelle Dexter-Jones (Succession), and American Horror Story all-stars Denis O’Hare (True Blood) and Zachary Quinto (Star Trek). Other guest actors include Andy Cohen (as himself), Taylor Schilling (as herself), Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Ashlie Atkinson, and Zo Tipp.

What happens in Part Two?

American Horror Story: Delicate is based on Danielle Valentine’s 2023 novel Delicate Condition. The series follows A-list movie star Anna Alcott (Emma Roberts) who is desperate to have a baby with her husband Dexter (Matt Czuchry). Despite her friend and colleague Siobhan’s (Kim Kardashian) concerns about the impact on her career, Anna is determined to be a mother.

But after she becomes pregnant, strange things start to occur. Anna loses time, hallucinates, and fears that someone is following her. Anna miscarries the baby and believes that there is a conspiracy at work to keep her from getting pregnant. Anna later discovers she is in fact pregnant, and has vanishing twin syndrome. She then discovers multiple satanic pacts in her midst, including her father-in-law and the director of her award-winning film. Preecher informs her that she too was pregnant and convinced to keep the child to make her dreams come true. And Anna seems to be headed down the same path: giving birth to a demon baby in the hopes of winning an Oscar.

Part One saw some classic AHS shenanigans like Emma Roberts eating a dead raccoon, vomiting tacks, and losing a Golden Globe. Yes, these kinds of things are par for the course on AHS! Who knows what supernatural insanity will occur in Part Two? Will Kim Kardashian wear more earrings shaped like ears? One can only hope.

