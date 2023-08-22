‘American Horror Story’ Will Feature Kim Kardashian—And We’re Not Kidding

American Horror Story is a very long-running horror anthology series that has isolated themes for each season. Therefore, fans were left wondering what was next after the Cruising-inspired season, American Horror Story: NYC. Lo and behold, American Horror Story: Delicate was announced, and controversially Kim Kardashian is a main cast member for this upcoming season. No word of a lie, Kim K is entering the American Horror Story fold and Ryan Murphy isn’t showrunner for this season. We have entered a new timeline, I swear.

It’s time to lean back into your web and chill with your favorite spiders because I’m about to let you know all the details for American Horror Story: Delicate. Prepare yourself if you don’t have a favorite spider and are scared of them.

Does American Horror Story: Delicate have a release date?

American Horror Story: Delicate will premiere on September 30 on FX and will drop the episode the next day on Hulu.

What’s it about?

The season is based on Danielle Valentine’s book Delicate Condition and will follow a woman named Anna Alcott (Emma Roberts) who becomes paranoid that evil forces are preventing her from having a child. Considering this is American Horror Story, Anna’s claims will likely be proven to be real and something incredibly sinister is at play as she descends into chaos. The season will no doubt explore the themes of people not believing women.

Is there a trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate?

Teaser, anybody? American Horror Story: Delicate’s teaser trailer brings back the creepy vibes that we’re used to. If you struggle with arachnophobia, then I highly suggest heeding with caution. The trailer is full of spiders crawling around, eerie imagery, glimpses of our main cast (including Kim K) and there’s a creepy-as-hell rendition of “Rock-a-bye Baby” playing throughout. American Horror Story isn’t known for giving fans big trailers for their upcoming seasons. So it’s best to settle with the plate or spiders we’ve been handed.

Who is in American Horror Story: Delicate?

There have been a small chunk of actors confirmed for this season such as Emma Roberts (American Horror Story), Matt Czuchry (Gilmore Girls), Kim Kardashian (Keeping Up with the Kardashians), and Cara Delevingne (Carnival Row). Alongside are newbies Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (A Black Lady Sketch Show), Annabelle Dexter-Jones (Succession) and American Horror Story veterans Denis O’Hare (True Blood), and Zachary Quinto (Star Trek Beyond).

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: FX)

