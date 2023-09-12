Okay Fine, I’ll Defend Kim Kardashian’s Casting in ‘American Horror Story’

There are a lot of things that FX’s flagship series American Horror Story is known for: nightmare-inducing plot lines, WTF twists, and unforgettable celebrity guest stars. In the 12 years that AHS has aired, the show has seen all sorts of A-list celebs pass through, from Lady Gaga to Stevie Nicks to Joan Collins (I said what I said).

And the newest season, Delicate, is keeping up with the tradition, as the cast is absolutely stacked with notable faces like Cara Delevingne and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez. However, the most notable guest star by far is none other than the queen of reality TV herself, Kim Kardashian.

However, her casting announcement was met with plenty of skepticism from fans, myself included. Kardashian has never acted outside of her reality TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and its various spin-offs. She had a minor role in Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor and has hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live, but that’s it. So to see her cast in an extremely popular TV show alongside serious actors was a bit strange, to say the least.

At least, it was strange until the official trailer dropped and we got to see her in the show. And I’m glad to say that I’m currently eating my words because she looks so good in the role.

Kardashian’s deadpan delivery fits perfectly in AHS

American Horror Story: Delicate is based on the plot of Danielle Valentine’s Delicate Condition. The novel, which was published this year, tells the story of a talented actress who becomes convinced that someone is trying to prevent her from conceiving a child. Once she becomes pregnant through IVF, her doctor tells her that she tragically has a miscarriage. But Anna believes that the baby is still growing within her, as she still shows signs of pregnancy, but no one believes her. She then begins to wonder what exactly she’s carrying as mysterious things start to happen.

Kardashian seems to be playing Anna’s (Emma Roberts) acting mentor Siobhan Walsh, a veteran of the industry. In the show’s trailer, Kardashian can be seen guiding Roberts’ character and giving her advice as she goes through what is sure to be a haunting experience.

Kardashian may not have a lot of acting experience, but I think her deadpan delivery in the trailer works with what AHS is as a whole. This series is all about making you second-guess every character; sometimes the person you’re supposed to be rooting for turns out to be the biggest villain of them all. Every actor approaches this kind of role differently and, in Kardashian’s case, her nonchalant demeanor could be her secret tool to delivering a stellar performance. And of all the bonkers moments AHS has delivered over the years, few things would be more surprising than Kim Kardashian being a good actor.

I know I could be totally wrong and this may just be a case of miscasting, but there’s something about the clips of Kardashian in the trailer that makes me think she could be one of this season’s MVPs. It may be a stretch, but literally anything can happen on AHS, so I’ll be sure to check back in when I’m proven right!

(featured image: FX)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]