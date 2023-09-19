‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ Plot, Explained

Ryan Murphy fans rejoice! The 12th season of American Horror Story is finally here, just in time for spooky season. But after 11 seasons, what subject matter will the series tackle next? We’ve seen the series cover everything from witches to asylums to cults to aliens to vampires to slashers to circus freaks. And after 12 years of truly bonkers storylines and hammy performances, some may wonder if the series is running out of steam. Let’s dive deeper into what we know so far about season 12.

American Horror Story: Delicate is based on Danielle Valentine’s (How to Survive Your Murder) 2023 novel Delicate Condition. The series follows A-list movie star Anna Alcott (Emma Roberts) who is desperate to have a baby with her husband Dexter (Matt Czuchry). Despite her friend and colleague Siobhan’s (Kim Kardashian) concerns about the impact on her career, Anna is determined to be a mother. But she feels that something (or someone) is sabotaging her attempts to have a baby. Despite this, after several attempts at IVF, she gets pregnant. But after a series of haunting visions and strange encounters, her doctor (Denis O’Hare) informs her that she’s had a miscarriage. Except, Anna doesn’t believe that she’s lost the baby.

The series seems to take inspiration from maternity/motherhood horror classics like Rosemary’s Baby, False Positive, and Huesera: The Bone Woman. From what we see in the trailer, there are also shades of Midsommar (idyllic countryside) and The Witch (goats and cults). There are also a TON of spiders in the trailers and promo material, so you can count on some arachnophobic moments.

It’s unclear for now how closely the series will adhere to Valentine’s novel. But we’ll keep you posted as the series continues. Season 12 will be split into two parts due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

American Horror Story: Delicate will premiere on September 20 on FX.

