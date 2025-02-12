‘America is a bully’: Guy Pearce continues to be right

First-time Oscar nominee Guy Pearce is voicing his thoughts on the state of the U.S. ahead of this year’s ceremony, and his unapologetic, no-BS stance on American politics is totally valid.

In my opinion, Guy Pearce is the underdog of the 2025 awards season. His portrayal of Harrison Lee Van Buren, a haunted financier, alongside Adrian Brody in the sprawling epic The Brutalist is both unsettling and strangely optimistic, making for the kind of off-kilter performance that sits with you long after you leave the theater—which is saying something, given it’s a nearly four-hour movie.

Of course, Pearce has the difficult task of going up against Kieran Culkin in the Best Supporting Actor category, who’s already snagged a Critics’ Choice Award and Golden Globe Award for his performance in Jesse Eisenberg’s dark comedy, A Real Pain. But whether or not Pearce gets the critical acclaim he deserves for his turn in The Brutalist, I think it’s safe to say that, at the very least, he understood the point of the film and the complexity of the “American Dream.”

Guy Pearce makes some Points about American hypernationalism

The U.S. plays an interesting part on the world stage, acting as a sort of de facto police force while everyone else stares at us with a befuddled, huh? look in their eyes. Following Trump’s reelection, many Americans’ rose-tinted glasses have slipped off—if they hadn’t already—as it feels like all we can do is watch helplessly as gravely unqualified members of the ruling class make decisions on behalf of all Americans. Many concerns surrounding U.S. politics have made their way across the globe.

Pearce, an English-born Aussie, certainly had some thoughts when asked about his views on American politics when speaking to Times of London, in which he name-dropped Trump and (rightfully) dismissed alt-right extremism. “It may be, with Trump back in and a number of things that feel precarious,” Peace said. “You know, there’s a few things that I want to say publicly, but I also want to maintain a career. And I most likely won’t be called up to say anything anyway.”

He then continued, noting that many people believe America is the “greatest country on Earth” because of a long and storied history of brainwashing—something he equated to widespread Stockholm syndrome. “Why does that country feel a need to say it’s the best? To meddle? Well, America’s a bully.”

“Well, there’s a Stockholm syndrome with America. There’s a domination, yet that presence that America has is fraught with questionable ethics, morals and behaviors. Why does that country feel a need to say it’s the best? To meddle? Well, America’s a bully. It just steamrolls in and announces its stature and says we should all be thankful for it—and we all feed off it. My mother really recognized this. She was all about taste, my mum, and saw a lot of American culture as gaudy and loud. So when I had an opportunity to work there, I met it with trepidation, whereas others were like, ‘I’m going to Hollywood! To be famous!’ I felt that was gross. I had a reluctance to get on board.”

Guy Pearce’s assessment of U.S. politics is spot-on

There was a time when the U.S. was the definitive post-WWII superpower, but those days are long gone—and somehow, Americans are the last ones to find out. While it’s perfectly OK to appreciate this country, to some degree, Pearce’s remarks should be ringing warning bells, as it’s emblematic of how the rest of the world views this nation’s rapid descent into near-fascism. Or not-so-near, depending on how you see things.

I know, I know—being pandered to by Hollywood celebrities isn’t a beloved pastime, but it doesn’t mean Pearce is incorrect. And honestly, having public figures loudly speaking out about Trump and the rise of MAGA extremism is probably more important than you’d think, especially in the lead-up to the Oscars, a.k.a. one of the most-viewed televised events. Plus, you can’t deny that everything Pearce said aligns perfectly with the themes explored in The Brutalist. So say it louder for the people in the back, please!

