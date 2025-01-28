‘This is FASCISM!’: Trump’s White House staff allegedly have to prove their ‘MAGA revelation’

Donald Trump is moving toward another Project 2025 promise as he allegedly vets applicants to ensure the White House is filled solely with the most extreme Trump loyalists.

The Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 is a right-wing manifesto and blueprint to dismantle democracy in America. One of its visions was to terminate thousands of federal service workers by issuing Schedule F and replace them with Trump loyalists. Meanwhile, it proposed using a questionnaire to vet recruits and ensure complete loyalty to Trump.

It’s well-known that Trump’s staff kept him somewhat reined in during his first presidency. They were at least willing to draw the line somewhere when it came to his demands. Many who started out supporting him were turned away by his egregious actions and became his biggest opposers. Even his own Vice President, Mike Pence, refused to comply with his demands to interfere in the certification of the 2020 election. This time around, though, Trump is determined to fill the government with loyalists who won’t know when to draw that line and will allow his power to go unchecked.

White House staff have to prove their loyalty to Donald Trump

According to the Associated Press, the Trump administration has constructed an extreme screening process to ensure applicants’ loyalty. This process includes digging into applicants’ voting history and social media posts and asking unusual questions about their Trump devotion and awakening. Applicants alleged they were asked to describe their “MAGA revelation” and told they had to prove their “enthusiasm” to push his agenda.

In an application form obtained by the Associated Press, candidates were asked, “What part of President Trump’s campaign message is most appealing to you and why?” They were also asked to provide examples of how they aided in his re-election and campaigned for him. The White House reportedly sent screening teams to federal agencies to enforce the vetting. According to anonymous U.S. officials, these people don’t appear to be experienced in the agencies they are screening candidates for and seem solely interested in whether candidates align with Trump or not. A single social media post expressing criticism for Trump or his actions or even a single photo with someone who opposes Trump is allegedly enough to disqualify candidates.

Users denounced the extreme screenings and interrogations of applicants on social media, with one user writing, “This is FASCISM! IN AMERICA! WE MUST NIP THIS IN THE BUD!” Indeed, a common characteristic of fascism is cronyism and valuing loyalty above everything else, including competence. America has already seen the prioritization of loyalty over competence with egregious Trump cabinet picks like Pete Hegseth and Tulsi Gabbard. Now, this extends to all government agencies, even in roles that are supposed to be apolitical and provide guidance and advice to the president.

The problem isn’t just that the White House is placing loyalty over competence; it’s pushing loyalty to Trump over allegiance to America. Even cabinet members take an oath certifying their number one priority is defending and supporting the Constitution of the United States. They are meant to advise the president, but their ultimate duty is to the country, not the president. If someone has the qualifications and desire to serve their country, why does it matter if they once took a picture with someone who opposed Trump? Why are they being asked about “MAGA revelations” instead of the moment they felt inspired to serve the American people?

It’s also ironic that Trump has claimed he’s creating a “merit-based workplace” by striking down DEI programs. MAGA frequently fumes over the myth that DEI leads to the hiring of unqualified individuals. Yet, they’ll hire people for top government positions whose only qualifications are perhaps proving that they wore maxi pads on their faces to support Trump after the assassination attempt or being able to describe the moment the MAGA spirit overcame them.

