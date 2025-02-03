‘America has fallen’: The White House shades Selena Gomez over illegal immigration

The White House is garnering major flak for putting a target on Selena Gomez’s back in a mind-boggling tweet.

Recommended Videos

Earlier this month, Selena Gomez shared a now-deleted video in which she weeps for the undocumented immigrants who are being arrested and deported while promising to do everything she can to help those facing deportation.

Selena Gomez shares new Instagram story crying amid the deportation of Mexicans:



“I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children, I don’t understand. I wish I could do something.” pic.twitter.com/9H7ojMhpCN — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 27, 2025

Since Donald Trump became president, ICE has been cracking down on undocumented immigrants, and just a week into his presidency, over 1,000 people were arrested. Following mixed reactions, Gomez has taken down the video from her platforms. But that hasn’t stopped the White House from coming for her with a video and tweet that has people in shock.

On Feb. 1, the White House shared a video featuring the mothers of Kayla Hamilton, Jocelyn Nungaray, and Rachel Morin, three girls who were sadly murdered by undocumented immigrants. The video showcases the mothers reacting to Gomez’s video and praising the Trump administration for their crackdown on immigrants. In the caption of the video, the White House states, “Their courageous mothers had something to say to Selena Gomez and those who oppose securing our borders.”

Alexis Nungaray, the mother of Jocelyn Nungaray, claims to find it “hard to believe” Gomez is being genuine in her video “because she’s an actress.” She also claims that many people had their lives taken by those who “crossed here illegally.” It’s important to remember that crime is not limited to undocumented immigrants; people who are born and raised in America and our citizens have the same capabilities of committing crime as well.

Tammy Nobles, mother of Kayla Hamilton, claims Gomez has “no idea” who she is crying for and claims no one was crying for their daughters when they were “brutally murdered and raped and beat to death and left on the floor by these illegal immigrants.” The mother of Rachel Morin, Patty Morin, likens Gomez’s video to “a ruse to deceive people and to garner sympathy for lawlessness.”

Internet slams The White House for targeting Selena Gomez in viral video

On X (formerly Twitter), people were quick to criticize the White House for their off-putting video. Many believed it was inappropriate for The White to target Selena Gomez, who, despite being a public figure, is a private citizen. Others wondered why the White House would take time to reply to a celebrity’s social media post.

this is so grossly inappropriate and weird putting a target on Selena’s back by using the White House to personally attack a private citizen… I hope she sues y’all — la bella vita (@drugproblem) February 1, 2025

Why is the White House replying to

Celebrities? Wtf — Maile (@MaileOnX) January 31, 2025

While others sympathized for the mothers who lost their children, they noted that doesn’t diminish the lives of other undocumented immigrants, especially those who have not committed any violent crimes. Others pointed out that Americans and white people are also capable of crime, and yet talk on these matters is practically little to none.

What a stupid fucking video. The tragic murder of 3 people doesn’t negate the value of millions of people’s lives — Dylan?(fan account) (@Dylusionzzz) February 1, 2025

I was raped by a white American when I was 22.. you don’t see me calling ALL white men raplsts ??‍♂️ — @migs.b (@migsb_OF) February 1, 2025

The video has caused many to (rightfully) question the Trump administration. People are taking this as a sign that “America has fallen.” On the internet, many have expressed how embarrassed they are over the current administration. Some are even calling it “the most pathetic administration in history.”

This is fucking dystopian man. The White House arguing with celebs online. Holy shit America has fallen. — 優木 せつ菜 ?? | Love Live Superstar S3 SZN (@Nljigakulive) February 1, 2025

The most pathetic administration in history will go down as this one. — ?️ (@SGmymindandme) January 31, 2025

This administration is an embarrassment. — ?? | fan acct. (@TayvisHaze) February 1, 2025

As mentioned, Selena Gomez took down her video following mixed reactions. Soon after, she posted on her Instagram Story, “Apparently it’s not OK to show empathy for people.” The Story was deleted not long after. The White House has not responded to the backlash over their controversial video.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy