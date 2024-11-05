‘Am I allowed to hit her now?’: Trump whines about not being allowed to attack Michelle Obama

During one of his final rallies before Election Day, Donald Trump whined about not being able to “hit back” at Michelle Obama after she said something that offended him.

Former First Lady Obama has endorsed Kamala Harris for president and has been a prominent voice in her campaign. Recently, in Kalamazoo, MI, she gave one of the best speeches of the election cycle, candidly warning undecided voters about what was at stake and how women could become “collateral damage” from frustrated voters’ rage. However, her fiery speeches have drawn Trump’s ire. He has targeted her in multiple speeches, including calling her “nasty” and creepily suggesting he’s going to “start having a little fun” with her. Most recently, Obama stated that Trump was “a small man trying to make himself big.” The comment seemed to have especially struck a chord with Trump, who proceeded to rage about not being allowed to attack Obama over the comment.

Donald Trump’s team stops him from attacking Michelle Obama

While in Raleigh, North Carolina, on one of his last stops before Election Day, Trump fumed over his advisors preventing him from hitting back at Obama. He told his supporters, “Michelle hit me. I was so nice to her out of respect, I was so nice. She hit me the other day.” Of course, it’s well-known that he was not being “so nice” to Obama by calling her nasty and plotting to have some “fun” with her. Not only that but even before Trump ran for President, he was terrible to the Obamas, considering he was one of the most prominent promoters of the Barack Obama birther conspiracy theories. Yet, he still had the audacity to be shocked and offended by Obama calling a “small man.”

He was so angry he even went to his staff with his desire to “hit” Obama. He relayed the conversation to his supporters: “I was going to say to my people, ‘Am I allowed to hit her now?’ They said, ‘Take it easy, sir. Sir, take it easy.’ My geniuses, they said, ‘Just take it easy.'” Even after his advisors warned him to “take it easy,” he continued railing against them over his desire to attack Obama. He explains he asked his advisors, “What do you mean? She said bad about me; I can’t hit back?” They replied, “Sir, you’re winning. Just relax.” Trump still couldn’t let it go, concluding, “I’d actually love to hit back. I’ve always treated her very nicely.”

Trump: Michelle.. I was so nice to her out of respect. She hit me the other day. I was going to say, am I allowed to hit her now? pic.twitter.com/u0E8oXnOpD — Acyn (@Acyn) November 4, 2024

It sounds like Trump meant “hit,” as in a verbal attack, although some might take it as a threat of violence. Additionally, it’s very unsettling how many times he uses and relishes the word “hit” as if it’s a fantasy of his. Regardless of what manner he wanted to “hit” Obama, a man running for president shouldn’t be so enraged by something a woman said that his advisors practically have to hold him back to keep him from “hitting back” at her. It seems his team likely didn’t want a repeat of his Liz Cheney comments, in which he called for putting her in front of a firing squad, or his rage-tweeting about how he “hates” Taylor Swift.

Threatening and attacking women, whether verbally or physically, is not a good look for a man who so desperately needs to win over female voters. Yet, repeatedly throughout his campaign, if a woman so much as endorses Harris or calls him a “small man,” they face Trump’s wrath. Given he has already said so many terrible and creepy things about women, it’s frightening to think of what more he’d do without his team restraining him.

