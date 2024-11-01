‘Let’s see how she feels about it’: Donald Trump’s truly horrific comments about Liz Cheney are being destroyed by the internet

Donald Trump is getting blasted online after making truly horrific comments about his political adversary Liz Cheney, including suggesting putting her before a firing squad.

Cheney is a Republican who has served in the U.S. House of Representatives and as Chair of the House Republican Conference. She is also one of Trump’s most prominent Republican opponents. Once considered a Trump supporter, her stance changed after the January 6 insurrection. Cheney was one of nine Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role in the attack on the Capitol. Later, she was appointed to serve on a committee established to investigate January 6. For years, she has remained adamant in her stance against Trump and January 6. despite facing backlash, retaliation, and vitriol from her fellow GOP members and Trump.

Democrats haven’t forgotten Cheney’s prior support of Trump and controversial stances on the LGBTQ+ community and abortion. However, at the very least, she’s one of surprisingly few Republicans who entirely denounced Trump after Jan. 6, much to Trump’s chagrin.

Recently, Trump sat down with right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson in Glendale, Arizona. During the appearance, he launched into a violent rant against Cheney, including suggesting having her stand before a firing squad. He began by trying to discredit her, talking about how she’s “a very dumb individual” and a “radical war hawk.” The war hawk comment appears to be a reference to her opposition to withdrawing troops from Afghanistan. Trump continues, “Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with 9 barrels shooting at her. Let’s see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face.”

He claimed she wouldn’t be so willing to send troops into battle if the guns were pointed at her. Trump concluded, “You know they’re all war hawks when they’re sitting in Washington in a nice building saying, oh gee, well, let’s send 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy.”

Trump’s campaign has tried to defend his comments because he “was talking about how Liz Cheney wants to send America’s sons and daughters to fight in wars despite never being in a war herself.” However, there’s no possible excuse for this kind of violent ideation against a woman. Additionally, it’s highly likely his comments weren’t solely because of her stance on war but because she is one of his biggest opponents and has sided with Kamala Harris. Cheney quickly condemned his comments, pointing out that Trump’s actions are “what dictators do,” which is to “threaten those who speak against them with death.”

The internet largely sided with Cheney and slammed Trump’s horrific comments, raising questions about how a man running for the highest office in America could make violent threats like these publicly with no repercussions. Many hope it will be yet another sign that will wake undecided voters up about what kind of hateful rhetoric Trump plans to bring to the White House.

Of course, Trump’s supporters have been working overtime to insist the comment was taken out of context. They’re seemingly trying to say that Cheney’s stance on war gives him the right to toss around death threats and incite violence against his political opponents. However, there is no way to spin Trump’s comment to make it sound any less dark and frightening. Cheney is one of his biggest opponents, and he called for putting her in front of a firing squad. It’s a horrific, violent ideation that should never be verbalized by any leader or potential leader of a country.

