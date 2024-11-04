‘Having a little fun:’ Donald Trump’s most recent comment about Michelle Obama is incredibly creepy

Donald Trump’s hatred for women becomes more and more obvious with every passing day. During a rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania on Sunday, he made a skin-crawling comment about Michelle Obama.

After slamming Barack Obama by calling him a “big divider,” Trump said he had “always treated his wife with respect.” This is not true, as Trump was spreading “birther” conspiracies about Barack Obama from 2011 and this, as Obama herself said, put her family in danger. That is the opposite of treating someone with respect. Trump then said, “She came at me the other day. That is not nice of her to do. And I think we are going to start having a little fun with Michelle.” This was met with cheers.

It is extremely creepy for a man to wish for “having a little fun with” a woman he doesn’t like, but Trump and his MAGA supporters don’t care about that. Trump’s misogyny has been part of his brand since day one, remember the infamous “grab them by the pu**y” comment? His fans love that and respond to it well. It’s positively despair-inducing.

What Trump is most likely referring to with the “came at me” comments is Obama’s anti-Trump speech in Michigan on October 26. “I hope you’ll forgive me if I’m a little frustrated that some of us are choosing to ignore Donald Trump’s gross incompetence while asking Kamala to dazzle us at every turn,” she said of the close presidential race. She especially tore into Trump’s views on abortion, passionately telling the listening men, “I am asking y’all, from the core of my being, to take our lives seriously. If we don’t get this election right, your wife, your daughter, your mother, we as women will become collateral damage to your rage.”

Obama is a beloved figure among Americans—men and women alike—and the biggest reaction to Trump’s creepy comment was disgust, even on Elon Musk’s X platform.

If he wanted even more reason to piss off Black American women… play around with Michelle if you want to… — Con Conn (@CosmykGyrl) November 3, 2024

Keep Michelle Obama‘s name out of your mouth, you insignificant pissant! — StrictlyKamala? ??? (@StrictlyChristo) November 3, 2024

Trump is calling for his MAGA Nazis to do harm to Michelle Obama.



"We are going to start having a little fun with Michelle".



This man is sick in the head and we need to make sure he never steps foot in the White House again.



Everyone show up and vote no matter what state… — Zion Darkwood (@ZionDarkwood) November 3, 2024

Michelle Obama has clearly been on Trump’s mind these past couple of weeks. Last Monday, he slammed her while campaigning at the Georgia Institute of Technology. “You know who was nasty to me? Michelle Obama,” he said, in a speech punctuated with nonsensical “ooohs.” “I always tried to be so nice and respectful … She opened up a little bit of a box. She opened up a little bit of something … That was a big mistake she made.”

Trump is constantly upping himself with violent rhetoric. During Sunday’s rally, he also wished harm on the press, saying that if anyone were to try to shoot him they would, “shoot through the fake news, and I don’t mind that so much.”

Obama is completely right about Trump, of course, but in all honesty “frustrated” is too mild a word for how people are feeling right now.

