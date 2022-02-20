Here Are All Upcoming DC Shows Releasing in 2022 and Beyond

Now that James Gunn’s Peacemaker series has wrapped its first season (with a second in the works), DC fans are already looking forward to what else the DCEU has in store for 2022. Unlike the Marvel cinematic universe, DC has decided to forgo an interconnected universe in favor of standalone series and films (sorry Snyderverse fans). And while Marvel has mapped out the next two years of Disney+ original series, DC is juggling its current disparate series with a slate of new offerings.

So what comes next for DC? The Arrowverse continues its domination with Superman & Lois, Naomi, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman, which all premiered new episodes in January. Here’s what else is on the docket for DC in 2022 and beyond.

The Flash Season 8

After concluding the Armageddon crossover event, Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candace Patton) will resume the restored timeline in season 8. They’ll be joined by cast members Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, Brandon McKnight, and Jesse L. Martin. In January, Gustin signed on for one more year/season 9, making The Flash the longest running Arrowverse series on the CW. Season 8 of The Flash premieres on March 9.

The Sandman

While most DC offerings are staying on HBO Max or the CW, Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman will premiere on Netflix. The series stars Tom Sturridge as Morpheus/Dream, Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, and Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer in the adaptation of the award-winning graphic novel series. The Sandman is one of the most highly anticipated series of 2022, and is expected to premiere sometime in the spring.

Stargirl Season 3

After making the leap from DC Universe to the CW in season 2, Stargirl will return for a third season on the Arrowverse network. Season 2 saw Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and Pat Dugan/S.T.R.I.P.E (Luke Wilson) join with the Justice Society of America (JSA) to defeating negative entity Eclipso. Season 3 is subtitled “Frenemies”, and will debut on the CW sometime this spring.

Young Justice: Phantoms

The animated superhero series made the leap from DC Universe to HBO Max this season, with the first part of Phantoms premiering in 2021. The second half of the series is expected to debut sometime this spring.

Titans Season 4

After defeating Scarecrow (Vincent Kartheiser) in season 3, Nightwing (Brenton Thwaites), Starfire (Anna Diop), Raven (Teagan Croft), and Beast Boy (Ryan Potter) return to home base, along with a newly resurrected Donna Troy and Red Hood still at large. Season 4 is expected to hit HBO Max sometime in late 2022.

Harley Quinn Season 3

The finale of season two saw Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) ditch Kiteman at the altar to run off with Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco). But now that they are officially a couple, how will the relationship change the dynamic of the series? Season 3 of Harley Quinn is set to hit HBO Max sometime in 2022.

Doom Patrol Season 4

Easily the most inventive DC series, Doom Patrol defies the odds and continues to explore trauma and found family. After defeating the Brotherhood of Evil in season 3, the trippy series returns for a fourth season in late 2022 on HBO Max.

Pennyworth Season 3

Batman prequel Pennyworth spent its first 2 seasons on Epix, but makes the leap to HBO Max in season 3. The series follows young Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon) as a former SAS soldier turned spy/nightclub owner. You can expect Pennyworth to return in late 2022.

Batman: Caped Crusader

Fans of Batman: The Animated Series rejoice! Co-creator Bruce Timm is joining forces with Matt Reeves and J.J. Abrams for a dark new noir-inspired animated series. Little else is known, but the folks involved is more than enough reason to be excited. Batman: Caped Crusader is set to debut at some point in 2022.

Green Lantern

HBO Max is currently developing a Green Lantern series which will be co-written and executive produced by Greg Berlanti (Arrowverse), Seth Grahame-Smith (Pride and Prejudice and Zombies) and Marc Guggenheim (Arrowverse and the 2011 Green Lantern film). Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story, Ratched) will play Lantern Guy Gardner, who is described as “a hulking mass of masculinity, and, as rendered in the comics, an embodiment of 1980s hyper-patriotism. And yet, Guy is somehow likable.” The series will span decades and introduce various members of the Lantern Corps throughout time. No dates have been announced yet, but the series is expected either late 2022 or early 2023.

Gotham City PD Series

HBO Max is pursuing two series spinoffs of Matt Reeves’ The Batman. The first is a police procedural prequel centered around future Commissioner Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright). If the concept sounds familiar, you’re likely thinking of FOX series Gotham, which ran for 5 seasons and starred Ben McKenzie as Gordon. Terence Winter (Boardwalk Empire) will write and executive produce the series, which is still being developed.

The Penguin

Jim Gordon isn’t the only one getting a prequel series on HBO Max. Colin Farrell’s crime boss the Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot will star in his own series, which follows his rise up the organized crime ladder. Lauren LeFranc (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) will showrun the series, which is still in the early stages of development.

DC Super Hero High

While most of DC’s upcoming HBO Max series appear to be serious dramas, there’s also some comedy offerings. Elizabeth Banks is executive producing DC Super Hero High, which will follow a group of gifeted teenagers attending a boarding school for future superheroes. No date has been set for the series.

Val-Zod Superman Series

Michael B. Jordan and his production company Outlier Society are developing a Black Superman limited series for HBO Max. The as-yet-untitled series will center on alternate Superman Val-Zod, who hails from the Earth-2 timeline. Jordan hasn’t said yet whether he will play Val-Zod, or if/how the character will tie in to the Black Superman movie currently being written by Ta-Nehisi Coates.

J.J. Abrams’ Justice League Dark Universe

Uber-producer/director J.J. Abrams has been quietly developing a universe for Justice League Dark. The plan is to introduce different members with their own limited series before combining them in a crossover event. So far, Abrams is rumored to be kicking things off with a Constantine series written by Guy Bolton. Abrams and Bad Robot are also producing Emerald Fennell’s (Promising Young Woman) Zatanna film, which may also be connected to Justice League Dark. In addition, JLD member Madame X aka Madame Xanadu is getting her own series, written and produced by Angela Robinson (Professor Marston and the Wonder Women).

Other projects in development include an adaptation of Strange Adventures, a DC anthology show with shades of Marvel’s What If…? and The Twilight Zone. The CW is also developing a Gotham Knights and Justice U series to potentially join the Arrowverse.

