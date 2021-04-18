Now that HBO Max and Warner Bros. are fully embracing the multiverse, we can expect to see many versions of Gotham City and Batman. One version is Matt Reeves upcoming The Batman, which stars Robert Pattinson in the title role. And while that film’s release is still a year away, the studio is already working on a prequel series about the Gotham City police department, with a focus on future Commissioner James Gordon (played by Jeffrey Wright in the film), titled Gotham PD.

A series about a young James Gordon sounds like a solid idea … except we literally just had that with FOX’s hammy superhero soap Gotham. The series, which starred Ben McKenzie as James Gordon, ran for 5 seasons on FOX. It’s barely been 2 years since the show wrapped, but here we are with a nearly identical series in pre-production.

Fans thought that the series would inspired by the excellent Gotham Central comic series by Greg Rucka and Ed Brubaker, but Brubaker denied his involvement with the TV series on Kevin Smith’s Fatman Beyond podcast. “I was like ‘maybe they’re really going to make Gotham Central this time,’ and so I reached out to a producer who works for Matt Reeves and he says, ‘no, that’s not really Gotham Central.’” Brubaker said in the interview. “They’re making sure that they don’t call it Gotham Central and it’s more of a spinoff from the movie. It’s like the James Gordon show.”

It’s unclear what tone the new series will take. One can assume “dark and gritty”, but we don’t know for certain. And given Gotham‘s wild tonal shifts, they could really go anywhere with this. But still, it must be said: there are countless Batman stories and characters worthy of their own series. Do we really need another one about Jim Gordon?

PlayStation 5 is now the fastest selling console in U.S. history. (via Gizmodo)

Here are 13 animated movies to stream right now, in case you’re out of things to watch. (via Polygon)

Find your pop culture shoe soulmate with this fun quiz. (via Autostraddle)

Justice for Tater Groot:

What'd you do to Baby Groot, dude? 🙁 https://t.co/oqVJz1jgxQ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 18, 2021 Here’s a ranking of Infinity Train‘s best train cars. (via CBR)

Is there anything sadder than an empty theater playing The Rocky Horror Picture Show? (via /Film)

Zack Snyder reveals his casting choice for Green Lantern in the Snyderverse. (via Collider)

When mom and dad get a Twitter account: Stella made a new friend today.@davidduchovny pic.twitter.com/lhvtQuSlnK — Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) April 18, 2021

Hope you’re having a sweet Sunday, Mary Suevians!

