All the Reasons We’re Excited for ‘The Marvels’

There has been a lot of nervous, negative attention surrounding the release of The Marvels. With low box office projections and the SAG-AFTRA strike revealing some of Marvel’s failings, the film has found itself bearing the weight of expectations from lovers, haters, critics, and casual watchers of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Whether the criticism is justified or not, I’m looking forward to The Marvels and here are a few reasons why.

Goose the Flerken and her kittens

(Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Goose is still one of the best parts of Captain Marvel. A seemingly normal orange cat is actually a Flerken, capable of swallowing much larger prey whole. Goose was just the right touch of fun and whimsy that the movie needed. Seeing Goose with all her little kittens has me excited and also curious. Are the kittens full-flerkens or are they part domestic cat? I’m excited to find out, either way.

Kamala Khan

(Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Kamala Khan is living her dream in fighting alongside Captain Marvel and I am here for it. Kamala freaking out about getting transported across space is delightful and her sheer joy at getting to meet her hero is infectious. She deserves the world and I’m glad she’s getting it.

Valkyrie being Valkyrie

(Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Valkyrie’s cameo is an unexpected but not unwelcome addition to The Marvels. I’m especially excited to see her interact with other female heroes as she hasn’t gotten much time with them in the MCU.

Park Seo-joon

(Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

We don’t know how big of a role Park Seo-Joon will play in The Marvels. However, he’s rumored to be playing Carol Danvers’ husband, Prince Yan, who can only communicate by singing or rhyming. I know people have voiced complaints with how overly comedic many Marvel films are. However, a great actor playing a fun role is an exciting prospect.

The Bechdel Test

(Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

While we’ve had multiple female-led Marvel films since the first Captain Marvel, we’ve also had far too many Marvel films that do not even try to have more than one woman on screen at a time. Let me be clear, the Bechdel Test is not the end all, be all of “feminist” tests. However, it is an important conversation starter when examining how male-dominated our media is, and we need more female friendships in the MCU.

Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau

(Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Teyonah Parris was a standout amongst a stacked cast in WandaVision, but the show unfortunately dropped the ball with her character. Still, I am very much looking forward to more Teyonah Parris as Monica and Monica exploring her powers, especially with Nia DaCosta directing, the first Black woman to direct an MCU film.

Captain Marvel

(Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Of course, we can’t forget the Captain herself, Carol Danvers. I will not tolerate Brie Larson slander. Larson has made the most of every moment in both her own movies and the cameos that followed. I’m excited to see her dynamic with Monica, who is basically her estranged niece, and Kamala, who is a major Captain Marvel fan.

Makes the haters mad

I’m not going to deny that there are many perfectly good reasons to critique the MCU. However, much of the negativity surrounding The Marvels veers into blatantly sexist and racist harassment. Despite the continued attacks against women in the MCU and other related fandoms, I am going to continue to advocate for good female representation in media and celebrate it when we get it.

(featured image: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

