‘The Marvels’ Trailer Is Kamala Khan’s Dream Team

The Marvels is a movie that fans have been waiting for—one that will be my birthday movie in 2023. I’m very excited for it and this new teaser trailer that Disney dropped today just made the wait that much harder. It’s the first time we’ve seen some of our favorite characters since Kamala Khan and Carol Danvers switched bodies in Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau came into her power in WandaVision, and the first teaser for the movie really highlights how connected the three characters are.

From the first Captain Marvel movie until now, we’ve seen how both Kamala (Iman Vellani) and Monica (Teyonah Parris) have grown from two young girls obsessed with Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) into being their own heroes, and it really is an emotional journey to watch.

The synopsis, according to the press release for the film, is as follows: “In Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.”

And while we got a little taste of what the movie is going to be about with this new teaser, we still have a lot of questions of what the future holds for Carol, Monica, and Kamala.

We’re not a team

What is clear in this teaser is that Kamala Khan is getting the dream scenario she willed into existence. From the minute she switched places with Carol in Ms. Marvel, I knew that our lovely nerdy girl was going to have the time of her life with her hero, and she keeps trying to make them all a team together, and I just want that for her. Because Kamala Khan, the ultimate fangirl, deserves to fight alongside the women who inspired her.

Carol Danvers is Kamala’s hero. She’s plastered on the walls in her room and she’s the woman who Kamala aspired to be until she became her own hero. So, the two working together is just sweet even if Carol says that they’re not a team. By the end of the movie, I could see Kamala getting on Carol’s good side because come on, that has to be what happens, right?

But the “not team” wouldn’t be complete without Monica Rambeau, who also looked up to Carol when she was a kid growing up on Earth with Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch).

Monica has been working with S.W.O.R.D. since leaving Westview, and when she touches something in space, she switches places with Kamala, and Kamala with Carol, and then Monica is thrust into whatever world Carol had found herself in. We don’t know the source of the switching, but it seems to happen whenever they use their powers, which happens again when Kamala tries to tell Monica and Nick Fury what she can do.

And it all leads to Kamala Khan meeting a certain flerken named Goose. When Kamala switches herself and Carol, she’s thrown into whatever situation Carol was in, and Goose comes to her rescue. But it is terrifying seeing a cat become a giant squid to save her.

The Marvels hits theaters on November 10 and man … this looks incredible.

