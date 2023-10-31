All The Hunger Games Movies in Order

***There will be spoilers in this article!***

As of November 17, there will be five Hunger Games films as the prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes hits theaters. If you’ve never seen the dystopian-themed films or read the books by Suzanne Collins, then you have massively missed out. Luckily for you, there’s no need to have seen the other four movies to watch the new one (although it will definitely make for a more satisfying experience). Though, of course, you can watch them beforehand if you so choose.

There are two ways that you can watch The Hunger Games: release order or chronological order.

The Hunger Games in release order:

The Hunger Games (2012)

(Lionsgate)

The first installment came out 11 years ago in September 2012. It breaks viewers nicely into the world of Panem and all of its districts. One girl and one boy are chosen from each district to become “tributes” in the games, where they must fight to the death to claim victory in an arena as their loved ones and fellow villagers watch the horrific events unfold.

The films follow District 12 heroine Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) who volunteers for tribute after her little sister Primrose (Willow Shields) is chosen in the reaping. Leaving behind her family and close friend Gale Hawthorne (Liam Hemsworth), Katniss must navigate how to survive alongside fellow tribute Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson). Katniss must not only survive the games but the cutthroat high society world of the Capitol.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

(Lionsgate)

The second film follows Peeta and Katniss after they have managed to break the rules to both win the games. However, they are not allowed the peace that they definitely deserve as Panem’s president and the story’s villain, President Coriolanus Snow (Donald Sutherland) announces that the next Hunger Games, the 75th tournament, will be known as the Quarter Quell. It’s essentially an All-Stars version where previous winners must compete against one another. The film introduces fan-favorite characters like Finnick Odair (Sam Claflin) and Johanna Mason (Jenna Malone). The film ends with Katniss rescued from the games and transported to District 13. Long thought destroyed, District 13 is a flourishing underground city with plans to revolt against the Capitol. But Katniss is more concerned about Peeta, who remains in the Capitol.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)

(Lionsgate)

After the arena is destroyed by a forcefield, Katniss is taken to the underground District 13 where rebels live and they get ready to fight the Capitol and the president. However, she struggles mentally and with her self-esteem, which is understandable when you think about what she is going through. Peeta has also been captured and is being tortured by those in the Capitol and manipulated to hate the woman that he loves. Katniss agrees to be the Mockingjay, the symbol and mouthpiece of the rebellion.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)

(Lionsgate)

The last installment sees a lot of fighting and one of the worst deaths ever of a beloved character (pretty sure I threw my Kindle across the room). However, the team manages to save Panem from the fascist rule of the Capitol. Snow is captured and the rebellion takes over. Panem is liberated and the new leaders abolish the Hunger Games once and for all. We then have a glimpse at how Katniss and Peeta are living years later after all of their traumatic experiences.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2023)

(Lionsgate)

Based on the prequel novel which was released in 2020, the upcoming film follows an 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blythe) during the 10th Hunger Games, where he mentors District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler) who sends his world into chaos. They form a bond and help one another through the brutality of the Games and living under the regime of those in power. However, where Snow goes, greed always follows …

The Hunger Games in chronological order

If you want to watch the five films in chronological order, you can start by going to the cinema when Songbirds and Snakes is released, as it takes place 64 years before the events of The Hunger Games.

You should watch them as follows:

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023)

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015)

(featured image: Lionsgate)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]