Where Can I Watch ‘The Hunger Games’? Answered

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes hits theaters on November 17. So everything between then and now is all about re-familiarizing ourselves with the series. Based on the novels by Suzanne Collins, the first Hunger Games film premiered in 2012. For the next three years, we got a new movie about Katniss Everdeen’s adventures bringing down the fascist Capitol. The series concluded in 2015 with The Hunger Games: Mockingjay—Part 2.

The upcoming Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is a prequel to the original series. Although you don’t technically have to see the original four movies to understand it, there is a lot more depth to the story if you have. Seeing how the evil President Snow started life and how Katniss’s action hit him makes Ballad of Songbird & Snakes a gut punch. Honestly, I love this series and will find any excuse to re-watch it. So how can you catch up on all things Panem?

Where to watch The Hunger Games series?

As of this writing, no streaming giant like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or AppleTV offers the movies for free. Amazon Prime and AppleTV have options to rent or buy digital copies. The movies do seem to cycle off and on the streaming services often enough that they may pop on again before November. One place you can watch all the films for free is on YouTube. Each movie is legally available in its entirety at no cost. The only downside is sitting through the ads that will interrupt the action. But it is the most widely available and cheapest option out there.

Outside of the United States, it appears Netflix does offer the movies in most countries. Don’t forget throwback physical media. Since the movies have been out for a while, they are usually available at discounted rates at most retailers. Then you know you always have the games at your fingertips. No matter how you binge, Happy Hunger Games!

