Is Now the Time to Remind the World Who the Best ‘Hunger Games’ Character Really Is?

Finnick Odair is one of those fictional characters that has stuck with me from the moment I met him. While The Hunger Games, as a series, had plenty of iconic characters to think about, it was Finnick I found myself obsessed with, dar more than the other characters gearing up for a war between the Capital and the Districts. I’m sure if you broke it down to its barest bones, there is something there about me wanting to save this male character who just needed someone on his side, but hey, that’s for another day. We’re here to talk about why Finnick Odair is the best character in the franchise.

Now that The Hunger Games has returned to the forefront of everyone’s minds thanks to things like The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes prequel getting its own movie adaptation, we’re revisiting the series that made rebels out of an entire teenage generation. I was in high school when the books started coming out, and it was such an important part of many young teens’ lives that it’s not surprising how we’ve all attached ourselves to the new movie. It has reminded me, however, of Finnick, my love for him, and how I’m still upset by his arc.

Played in the films by Sam Claflin, Finnick was my favorite while reading Catching Fire and then just continued to be a character who kept fans on the edge of their seats. And for good reason. While Katniss was off trying to save Panem from President Snow, Finnick was working on himself and taking care of those who weren’t the front of the rebellion. He was willing to share his story and his torment for the good of all of Panem.

He’s just more interesting. I’m sorry!

We’re on this journey with Katniss. We know her every thought. So when a mystery like Finnick shows up, it just makes for a character I want to know more about. He’s someone who puts on a front and acts like a playboy, but is arguably one of the most romantic characters to date. He loves Annie and just wants to protect her and their love, and truly, how am I supposed to not love him?

You’re probably asking yourself, “What does this have to do with the President Snow prequel book and movie?” And you’re right to ask it. As much as I’m excited for the prequel, it made me realize that I just want to explore more of who Finnick is, and going back in time isn’t going to do that for me. Which is my curse in life. I fall in love with characters no one wants to revisit.

But hey, if The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes ends up becoming a hit, maybe I’ll get lucky and they’ll let me write a Finnick and Annie television show. Because look, we need a bit of doomed love in our lives to remind us all how to feel, right?

Until then, just know that I love Finnick Odair with my whole heart—as we all should, sugar cubes and all.

