All ‘Hunger Games’ Districts Explained

The Hunger Games novels and movies all take place in the fictional country of Panem. Set in a post-war/climate change version of North America, the country is broken up into districts. The Capitol makes all the rules with no input from the districts. They decided how resources from all the districts are allocated across the county. They demand each district send two tributes—one boy and one girl between the ages of 12-18—every year to participate in the deadly Hunger Games.

Since the 12, formerly 13, districts outnumber the Capitol, there is constant pressure to keep them in line. When tributes are sent to the Hunger Games, everything is shaped by where they came from. After Katniss participates in the 75th annual Hunger Games, it starts a chain reaction that brings down the rigid structure. Yet the districts still seem to remain as rough geographical areas, even after taking down the Capitol. Let’s go over all the districts and what they contribute to Panem.

The Capitol

The Capitol is the controlling center of Panem. It resides in what used to be known as the Rocky Mountains. For most of the series, The Capitol centers around the whims of fascist President Coriolanus Snow. Most of the wealth and resources of the districts get pumped to The Capitol. Citizens there live extravagant lives that would be the envy of those in the districts. Yet in The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, we see a darker side of The Capitol. It isn’t as shiny and perfect as outsiders are led to believe.

District 1: Luxury

After The Capitol, District 1 is the wealthiest district. They craft luxury items that are specifically intended for The Capitol. This district is so well off they can devote resources to creating “career tributes.” These children are trained from a young age to perform well in The Hunger Games. There must be better ways to spend your money.

District 2: Masonry and Weapons

District 2 also has enough to spare to train career tributes. They are very closely tied to The Capitol as they produce stone works and weapons. This district facilities the military of Panem, the Peacekeepers. Even though people from District 2 have been called the Capitol’s “pets,” we know not all of its citizens feel that way (we see you Sejanus Plinth).

District 3: Technology

District 3 is the technology district. All technology throughout Panem originates in this district. Their tributes usually aren’t very physical. Instead, they use their uncommon tech prowess to give them an advantage in the games. Well, as long as they can get their hands on something electronic.

District 4: Fishing

Panem has less landmass than North America currently has. They have much more access to the oceans so it makes sense that an entire district is devoted to fishing. District 4 also has produced career tributes. Kids from this district are trained in swimming. Also, from a young age, they are taught how to create and use fishing equipment, such as spears and tridents. It is a formidable district, just look at the powerhouse known as Finnick Odair.

District 5: Power

District 5 supplies power to Panem. The main source of power comes from a huge hydroelectric dam. It’s located close to The Capitol to ensure they always have electricity.

District 6: Transportation

Known for transportation not much else exists about District 6. They did produce a few victors, the infamous morphling addicts who appeared in the 75th Hunger Games. However, the access to excessive drug use makes one wonder if there was another trade going on in the district. They would have also had access to the transportation that connects the districts together.

District 7: Lumber

Located around the Pacific Northwest/Canadian border, District 7 is all about lumber and building materials. Tributes from this district often are able to climb and wield axes, which helps them in the games. Just look at how much butt Johanna Mason kicked in the 75th Hunger Games.

District 8: Textiles

Textiles and other materials like that came from District 8. One of the biggest items they produced was Peacekeeper uniforms. During the rebellion led by Katniss, this district collapsed and many citizens tried to flee.

District 9: Grain

The only thing we know about District 9 is that they produce grain. None of their tributes or victors are featured prominently in the stories.

District 10: Livestock

District 10’s product is livestock. As discussed in the prequel novel, this means people from this district know how to butcher animals. One tribute even killed her mentor by efficiently slicing her throat.

District 11: Agriculture

Not to be confused with District 9’s grains, District 11’s industry is agriculture. They provide more varied fruits, vegetables, and other materials. Even though they produce so much food, the citizens of this district don’t keep much of it. With its open fields and abundant food, Peacekeepers seem harsher in this district than others. It’s also the home of Rue, who we will never forget.

District 12: Coal

Besides The Capitol, District 12 is the one we see the most. Our favorite tributes Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark both hail from District 12. So does the prequel’s star tribute, Lucy Grey Baird. Out of all the districts, they seem the most impoverished. Katniss and her family regularly scrimp for food. She must supplement with hunting sparse wildlife. Located along the Appalachian Mountains, their biggest export is coal. But mining is hard, dangerous work that yields little for the families of the miners.

District 13: Nuclear Power

Like a Fight Club, we aren’t supposed to talk about District 13. Most of Panem believed the Capitol wiped District 13 off the map during the First Rebellion. However, District 13 used its nuclear power to stand against the Capitol and break away. They are instrumental in orchestrating the rebellion with Katniss and bringing change to Panem. As it is north of District 12, it could have been a haven for those running away from Panem over the years. Maybe Lucy Gray Baird ended up there too.

