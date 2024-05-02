Which ‘Bluey’ Character Are You? Use Your Zodiac Sign to Find Out

If you like both astrology and Bluey, you’re in luck! We’ve put together a handy quiz for you to find out which Bluey character you are based on your sun sign.

Recommended Videos

This quiz is simple: just scroll down until you get to your zodiac sign, then read the description to see which character you are! If you’re not sure what your sun sign is, you can look it up at a site like Cafe Astrology.

Aries: Muffin

(Disney+)

Muffin’s a little warrior, just like Aries! Just don’t get on her bad side. She may be only a preschooler, but Muffin will mess you up.

Taurus: Lucky’s Dad

(Disney+)

Dependable, reliable, a little bit stubborn: no Bluey characters says “Taurus” like Lucky’s dad Pat. He may not want to let go of his ideal version of Pass the Parcel, but he’s always there when you need him.

Gemini: Winton

(Disney+)

Winton may seem like a strange choice for the communication-heavy sign Gemini, but hear me out. When Indy has trouble telling a new story in the episode “Stories,” who helps her look at her situation from a new angle? This adorable little bulldog, that’s who. Yeah, he casts himself as a superhero in the process, but who wouldn’t?

Cancer: Bingo

(Disney+)

Partly it’s because she’s young, but Bingo sums up all of Cancer’s best qualities: loving, sensitive, and a little silly. Whether she’s coming in for a hug or helping a new friend come out of their shell, Bingo is a true Cancer.

Leo: Bandit

Leo can be flamboyant, craving attention and the spotlight. Leo is the kind of person who demands that everyone cheer when they enter a room, or interrupts a bedtime story with an annoying catchphrase. Who is Bluey’s resident Leo? That’s right: Unicorse. Uh, I mean, Bandit.

Virgo: Wendy

(Disney+)

Virgo can be a little fussy and even judgy at times, but in the end, their inquisitive nature makes them a premier problem-solver. Wendy may be attached to her long, luxurious fur, but she’s not afraid to cut it off if it makes her daughter Judo more eager to play in the mud.

Libra: Chilli

(Disney+)

Mothering two rambunctious kids is a balancing act: you need to nurture them and make sure they know they’re loved, while still carving out some time for yourself. Like Libra, Chilli is an even keel in the chaotic Heeler clan.

Scorpio: Mackenzie

(Disney+)

On the surface, Mackenzie seems like your average polite, well-behaved kid. However, under the surface, there’s a lot going on in Mackenzie’s psyche. The episode “Space” shows us that like Scorpio, Mackenzie has hidden depths.

Sagittarius: Bluey

(Disney+)

Bluey is the quintessential explorer! She’s always coming up with new games and stories to have fun in the big world around her, and she’s constantly learning. If you’re a Sagittarius, then Bluey is your character.

Capricorn: Rusty

(Disney+)

In the episode “Cricket,” we get a glimpse into Rusty’s future. Thanks to years of practice, hard work, and dedication, Rusty eventually becomes a famous Cricket player. Like Capricorn, his patience and ambition help him reach amazing heights.

Aquarius: Indy

I mean. Just look at this kid. Artistic, spiritual, in tune with her emotions: like her mom, Indy is a true hippy, and an embodiment of the spirituality of Aquarius.

Pisces: Calypso

(Disney+)

Finally, we have Pisces, known for its empathy and interpersonal skills. Calypso encompasses everything that makes Pisces great: she always knows just what to say to her students at Bluey’s school.

(featured image: Disney+)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more