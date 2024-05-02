‘FBI’ Season 6 Episode 11 Release Date Confirmed

The crime drama series FBI’s sixth season was delayed by five months due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, finally hitting the small screen in February 2024.

Recommended Videos

The fans have been awaiting the release of episode 11 of season 6, which is set to arrive on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 8PM ET on CBS. The episode will center around Maggie’s private dilemmas as she juggles her personal life with motherhood. Meanwhile, the federal unit is assigned to another case that they have to resolve in the nick of time.

Episode 11 will follow the events of the previous installment, “Family Affair,” which was released on April 23. It revolved around the unit investigating the death of a bodyguard who was on a date, following which the team also unraveled a bunch of mysteries after a pregnant woman got kidnapped. Maggie, meanwhile, continues to go through a rough patch as she has to take care of Elle.

The sixth season of the TV show was cut short to 13 episodes, which is seven less than what season five had. This was done due to the strikes, as the studio had to complete the production and release the season in a certain timeframe. There are only two more episodes left after episode 11 comes out, which makes it a key chapter in setting up the finale and concluding the season.

Created by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk for CBS, the series features an ensemble cast of Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Ebonee Noel, Sela Ward, Alana de la Garza, John Boyd, and Kathreen Renee Turner. Produced by Wolf Entertainment in collaboration with CBS Studios and Universal Television, FBI debuted in September 2018.

FBI is available to watch on Paramount+ in the US, Global in Canada, Sky Witness in the UK, and AXN Asia in Southeast Asia.

(featured image: CBS)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more