Season 3 of ‘Bridgerton’ Brought Us Even More Iconic Pop Covers

The music of Bridgerton has become kind of a game among fans. Can you figure out which modern song the orchestra is covering? Season 3 is no different, with some of the most outlandish additions to the soundtrack yet. We will never forget the Pitbull cover.

Recommended Videos

I love watching a ballroom scene and realizing that the song in the background is one that I heard on TikTok earlier that morning. They’re fun, exciting, and pretty great instrumental covers of some of our favorite pop songs! Keep scrolling for a guide to all the songs covered in season 3 of Bridgerton (so far).

Episode 1: “abcdefu,” by GAYLE

Remember the song that got really big on social media that was just the alphabet until it said “FU”? Well, Bridgerton added that into season 3 and it was perfection. The first cover of this season was the GAYLE song “abcdefu.” It’s hilarious to think about the characters of this era listening to this song and understanding any of the lyrics.

Episode 2: “Dynamite,” by BTS

BTS fans were gifted with their own cover of “Dynamite” in episode 2 of the season. Upbeat, fun, and very much a song that fans love from the band, the cover was just as interesting as the BTS version. But isn’t that what makes these covers so special? The original song is one of their English songs and has found success in the United States so it was only a matter of time. Are we going to hear “Butter” too?

Episode 2: “Jealous,” by Nick Jonas

Everybody gets jealous every once in a while and people would probably be lying if they said they didn’t think about his song in those moments. To be honest, I’m glad they waited until season 3 to use Nick Jonas’ “Jealous” in the show because it works with so many couples this season, none more than Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton!

Episode 3: “Cheap Thrills,” by Sia

Hearing an instrumental version of “Cheap Thrills” by Sia really threw me for a loop. In episode 3, I realized that without the lyrics I really needed to get to the chorus to recognize what song was playing, but it’s a fun addition to the Bridgerton cover catalog. It would have been funny to have someone else sing it though.

Episode 3: “Happier than Ever,” by Billie Eilish

Honestly let this song just embody Eloise Bridgerton, she deserves it. The Billie Eilish track “Happier Than Ever” made an appearance this season as one of the covers just when this song stopped showing up on my FYP constantly. It’s another one that takes a minute to recognize, and it’s one of Eilish’s best.

Episode 4: “Snow on the Beach,” by Taylor Swift, featuring Lana Del Rey

Taylor Swift is back on the Bridgerton soundtrack! In season 1, we had a cover of her song “Wildest Dreams” from 1989. This time around, Swift’s song “Snow on the Beach” featuring Lana Del Rey from Midnights made the cut. And honestly it was ripe for Bridgerton potential given what this song already sounds like.

Episode 4: “Give Me Everything,” by Pitbull, featuring Ne-Yo, Afrojack and Nayer

I literally will never listen to this song and not think about Colin and Penelope so at least there’s that. The carriage scene heard round the world featured a cover of Pitbull and Ne-Yo’s “Give Me Everything.” You know the song with a sick beat drop that is often played in 2000s clubs? It is honestly iconic of them to underscore this scene with this song and I will love it forever.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more