Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton as Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton in the third season of Bridgerton
(Netflix)
Category:
TV

Yes, Everyone’s Looking for the Same Scene in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3

Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: May 21, 2024 05:47 pm

So … you are wondering about the Bridgerton carriage scene in season 3. I see you. I know what you’re about.

The first half of season 3 dropped on Netflix, and while everyone is talking about Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), there is one scene in particular people are looking for, and that scene is when Colin and Penelope finally stop pretending like they don’t have feelings for each other. Lord Debling (Sam Phillips) was ready to marry Penelope before realizing that she clearly still has feelings for Colin. It leads to the scene you all want to know more about: the carriage scene.

People online cannot seem to stop talking about it, and honestly, they’re right to do so. It is sexy, breathtaking, and then incredibly sweet! That’s honestly what Bridgerton does the best with its couples, but it has gotten so bad that everyone online is making jokes about how many times we’ve all watched the scene.

To be honest, I had already watched all four episodes, gone to do something, came back to visit my mom and saw she was on that episode, and sat down like I didn’t know what was about to happen. It is a problem that we are all sharing.

The carriage scene is iconic, so I get why everyone wants to watch it. Unfortunately, if you want to see it and do so without watching the other episodes, you’ll miss everything. The carriage scene is the very last thing we get to see out of the first drop of Bridgerton season 3, before the second part of the season arrives next month.

In episode 4, titled “Old Friends,” we finally get to watch as Colin and Pen (coughs) ride home together. And then after, you can be aware of the fact that Nicola Coughlan said that was tame compared to what’s yet to come.

Bridgerton’s next drop is scheduled for June 13. Lord help us all.

Author
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.