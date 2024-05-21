Yes, Everyone’s Looking for the Same Scene in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3

So … you are wondering about the Bridgerton carriage scene in season 3. I see you. I know what you’re about.

The first half of season 3 dropped on Netflix, and while everyone is talking about Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), there is one scene in particular people are looking for, and that scene is when Colin and Penelope finally stop pretending like they don’t have feelings for each other. Lord Debling (Sam Phillips) was ready to marry Penelope before realizing that she clearly still has feelings for Colin. It leads to the scene you all want to know more about: the carriage scene.

People online cannot seem to stop talking about it, and honestly, they’re right to do so. It is sexy, breathtaking, and then incredibly sweet! That’s honestly what Bridgerton does the best with its couples, but it has gotten so bad that everyone online is making jokes about how many times we’ve all watched the scene.

“how many times have you rewatched the carriage scene in bridgerton season 3 part 1”

me : pic.twitter.com/PjmT9hPAxi — jess || bridgerton 3 spoilers ?✨ (@bellysinfinite) May 21, 2024

To be honest, I had already watched all four episodes, gone to do something, came back to visit my mom and saw she was on that episode, and sat down like I didn’t know what was about to happen. It is a problem that we are all sharing.

nicola and luke visiting us in jail because the amount of times we’ve watched the carriage scene is criminal at this point. pic.twitter.com/OKi8Y22bBb — xoxo (@gottaluvkisses) May 21, 2024

The carriage scene is iconic, so I get why everyone wants to watch it. Unfortunately, if you want to see it and do so without watching the other episodes, you’ll miss everything. The carriage scene is the very last thing we get to see out of the first drop of Bridgerton season 3, before the second part of the season arrives next month.

In episode 4, titled “Old Friends,” we finally get to watch as Colin and Pen (coughs) ride home together. And then after, you can be aware of the fact that Nicola Coughlan said that was tame compared to what’s yet to come.

NICOLA SAID CARRIAGE SCENE IS TAME COMPARED TO WHAT WE HAVE UPCOMING pic.twitter.com/R1kYLpbtMm — lindsay (@colbridgertons) May 21, 2024

Bridgerton’s next drop is scheduled for June 13. Lord help us all.

