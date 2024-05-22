Mr. Worldwide Himself Weighs in on That ‘Bridgerton’ Cover

Bridgerton is known for many things. Sex scenes are obviously a big draw for fans, but something we also love is the use of instrumental covers of popular songs, and season 3 is no different.

Recommended Videos

It’s always nice to hear a song you recognize in Bridgerton. Whether it is a cover of a Taylor Swift song or even Imagine Dragons, the show keeps us on our toes. The first half of season 3 leaves us with a very important scene between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). As the two are confessing their feelings for each other and doing other things in the carriage ride home, a certain song scores their alone time.

That song happens to be “Give Me Everything” by Pitbull, a.k.a. Mr. Worldwide. The song doesn’t scream Bridgerton when you listen to it on its own, but something about this song (which features Ne-Yo, Afrojack, and Nayer) really fits with the scene.

Now, Pitbull has taken to Instagram to talk about how much this opportunity meant to him. Posting the scene in question on his account, the caption reads: “This again shows the world how music is the international language that transcends over boundaries more so how a hit song can remain timeless.”

The official Bridgerton account commented on the post, writing “This author would most certainly agree with Lord Worldwide… Music speaks when words cannot.” Netflix also commented on the post, writing “welcome to the ton mr worldwideeee.”

Is the music part of the allure of the series? Honestly, yes. Without it, I think the show would be fine but I personally love to figure out which song is playing during certain scenes, and hearing a Pitbull song in Bridgerton was a great addition to season 3!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more