Here Are All of the ‘Tower of Fantasy’ Characters

Happy Tower of Fantasy release day, gacha guys and gals! If you’ve been waiting to scratch your Genshin Impact itch, but with buddies to help scratch it with you, then today is a good day for you, indeed.

Tower of Fantasy is an MMORPG with a similar cadence to Genshin, albeit in a more cyberpunk sort of world, and with full character customization. But speaking of characters, what sort of game would this be without a roster of characters, simulacrum and otherwise? These are all confirmed characters thus far (with surely more to be added down the road).

Mi-a

(Hotta Studio)

Taking on the role of a Paimon-type character, Mi-a is your (literally) little companion throughout your adventures in Aida. Aside from cooking, it doesn’t seem like she’ll have many practical uses, but sometimes all you really need is a cute little robot to follow you around.

Don’t love that maid costume though. Nuh-uh.

Meryl

(Hotta Studio)

Miss Girl seems to very much be an “ice queen” sort of character in style, combat, and personality. She’s a Senior Executor for Hykros after having performed incredible feats in battle, although that’s left her somewhat removed from her peers.

Shiro

(Hotta Studio)

Every roster needs an antisocial scientist, and that’s Shiro for us. This catgirl-adjacent brainiac can’t help but have a snooty way about her, since her research is the thing that occupies her mind most of the time. That said, if you want to get on her good side, her biggest hyper-fixation seems to be the ocean (and all ocean-related topics).

Well, hell, we all need a gimmick, right?

Zero

(Hotta Studio)

In Zero, we have ToF‘s very own Bakugo. This 15-year-old has a real smart mouth and isn’t afraid to let everyone know. He’s arrogant, prideful, and has his eyes on the prize at all times. But there’s definitely something behind all this, as he’s destroyed all records of his personal information, including his real name.

King

(Hotta Studio)

I can already tell that this guy’s going to be everyone’s Mansplain Manwhore Malewife. He’s got big Diluc energy, and from what I understand of Genshin, Diluc is just that bitch.

In practice, though, King reminds me a whole lot of the Pokemon Incineroar: he’s a fiery little brat who likes to hit things to get what he wants, and lordy lord, is he good at hitting things. Thankfully for you, he’s also good at accepting your money.

Tsubasa

(Hotta Studio)

Aptly named, Tsubasa rides the wind to get the perfect shot, as well as figure out where she goes next. In true Sagittarian energy (even though her birthday is March 24th…), Tsuby is incredibly good at making connections and meeting new people, as her personality is spunky and fun, but she has a hard time sticking with any one place or group.

Cocoritter

(Hotta Studio)

From my limited knowledge of Overwatch, I can determine that Cocoritter is a cross between Mei (visually) and Mercy (gameplay). She’s a healer-type who wants to save as many people in their post-apocalyptic hellscape as possible, but with that comes a naivety that makes her friends worry for her.

Crow

(Hotta Studio)

Okay, Crow, say it with me now: Tumblr’s gonna looooove youuuu. This lil guy’s gonna be ToF‘s dashing rogue, full of delightful tricks and sleights of hand, as well as a slurry of bad puns. If you’ve ever played The Arcana, it would seem that Crow will be our resident Julian Devorak. For better AND for worse!

Samir

(Hotta Studio)

Hell yeah, I love mischievous baddies! Samir here is rounding off the Simulacrum, and what a great point to end them on. She’s the gunslinger of the team, as well as the resident prankster, which is honestly a god-tier combination. She’s chill, she’s funny, and she brings high-heels to a gunfight. What more could you want?

Shirli

(Hotta Studio)

With Shirli, we have the classic supporting character: the one who saves your life, who’s a little clumsy and silly, but will always have your back. Think Barry from Pokemon, or Hop from Pokemon, or Pikachu, from Pokemon. She wants to prove herself as a useful asset to others, in no small part inspired by the achievements of her older brother, Zeke.

And also, her outfit is fire.

Zeke

(Hotta Studio)

The reason Shirli has such a complex is because Zeke is truly That Bitch. He’s out there doing the most to protect the people around him, so much so that it can be a little difficult to know how he truly feels. But more than anyone else, he’s protective of Shirli, and will absolutely let you know if necessary.

Frigg

(Hotta Studio)

Uh-oh, she’s my type. Gulp.

Frigg is one of the game’s antagonists, the second-in-command to the Sage, leader of the Heirs of Ada. She’s ruthless and disciplined, but with a philosophical side to her. Likely she will be a continual thorn in the player’s side. Unfortunately, I have a weakness for anime-style redheads, so this will be no problem at all for me.

Nemesis

(Hotta Studio)

Like Frigg, Nemesis is an “Angel of Clemency,” a sort of vanguard for the Heirs of Ada. Unlike Frigg, Nemesis has no idea who she is or how she got to be with the Heirs, having undergone horrific mutations and experiments to become who she is. The result of these mutations? A normally reticent and reserved girl will turn into a mindless murder machine, at the telekinetic whims of the Sage.

Others TBD?

(Hotta Studio)

There are some characters who have been teased on the game’s English Twitter, but are otherwise unable to be found in promotional material. Either way, here’s a quick low-down courtesy of Pocket Tactics, in case we do get to meet them later.

Ene is a little war-droid, who operates under the backed-up consciousness of her previous owner’s daughter. It now seems that, having earned “the right” to live as a human, she’s going to set forth and determine her own course of action, on her terms. Very Violet Evergarden of you, Miss Ma’am.

Echo has had a rough go of it. As a child growing up in snowfields, she dreamed of seeing the worlds beyond. But she finally got that chance when her parents were killed at age nine, and she was sent to a shelter in Banges. Now, she wanders the world as a Wastewalker: a sort of paladin-like role where she quells evildoers with the hopes of spreading goodness. Oh, and her design was clearly inspired by Tifa Lockhart.

Pepper is a cheery, hard-working medic at Hykros, having relocated there following her parents’ failing health. Her family was once affluent and prosperous, but when her parents had to be confined for their illness, Pepper went up to bat and decided to figure out their cure herself.

Hilda straight-up looks like a badass, with her masculine outfit and pink-purple hair. And she tries to play the part, too, being well-liked around her Banges Port for her kindness and amiable attitude. That said, she can be a tad spacey but pulls it together when it really counts.

Last but not least, Bai Ling is the leader of the HT201 Shelter, albeit regrettably so. She’s got a lot on her plate and could use a little bit of help, even though she’s been rising to the occasion admirably. Hopefully, we’ll get a chance to help her out!

(Featured Image: Hotta Studio)

