Here’s the Confirmed ‘Tower of Fantasy’ Release Date

For the second time in 2022, a mobile game—which has gotten a ton of hype overseas—is finally making its way to the international market. The first was in January, when Aniplex unleashed Disney Twisted-Wonderland on the western market—and I saw how well that worked out first-hand. Now, a Genshin Impact-like, sci-fi-tinged MMORPG, which has gotten a ton of buzz in the developer’s home country of China, will be getting a re-voice acted, English language release. It’s called Tower of Fantasy, and it’s coming to an app store near you, imminently.

The game launched in China in December 2021, where it became quite popular. So, for those with a pulse on the Chinese gaming landscape, the hype around Tower of Fantasy has been stewing for about a year. Reportedly, developer Hotta Studio wasn’t initially considering an international release, but the interest of streamers made the studio reconsider its position. And in March, it was announced that the game was, indeed, being prepared for a global release.

The hype for this game is very real. After opening the proverbial doors to pre-register on the App Store and Google Play, Tower of Fantasy racked up over three million pre-registrations. THREE. MILLION. And there’s still time to go before launch. So. There’s that.

Official Release Date

Tower of Fantasy will release on PC, iOS, and Android on August 10th. And you know the game’s a big deal because we have a specific hour locked in for the release as well: 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT. For about a month now, Steam and the Epic Store have listed Tower of Fantasy‘s release as “H2 2022,” meaning that fans were expecting it any time between July and the end of the year. August 10th is considerably on the more immediate side of that gigantic 6-month window. So, people are happy.

The never-ending comparisons to Genshin Impact, which became a bonafide global phenomenon during the heyday of the pandemic, are helping to drive the hype around Tower of Fantasy. But like Genshin, and contrary to its own name, Tower of Fantasy has more sci-fi elements and occurs in a post-apocalyptic landscape on a planet called Aida.

No word about a console release yet, but Tower of Fantasy can be pre-ordered on the App Store and Google Play. If you prefer PC gameplay, it can be wishlisted on Steam or the Epic Store.

